A trainer at the South African Police Service (SAPS) has been arrested and removed from a police training academy in Tshwane for allegedly sexually assaulting a trainee. The Minister of Police has welcomed the swift action taken against the instructor and has condemned the actions of the trainer.

A trainer at the South African Police Service Academy in Tshwane has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a trainee. Image: Brenton Geach/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What happened at the training academy?

According to an SAPS media statement, the incident allegedly occurred on Tuesday, 6 May 2025. Police said that the instructor was arrested on Thursday, 8 May 2025, and is scheduled to appear in court today, 9 May. The trainer was removed from the academy to ensure the safety of the trainees.

The victim will receive the necessary medical attention, as well as emotional and psychological support from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS).

What did the minister say?

The minister said that the department condemns the actions in the strongest terms. Mchunu welcomed the swift action taken against the trainer. He said that the alleged act is not only a criminal offence, but also a shameful abuse of power and a serious betrayal of the trust placed in those responsible for training and mentoring the next generation of police officers.

Mchunu said that targeting a young SAPS recruit who has chosen a path of public service is a despicable act that cannot be justified. He said that it flies in the face of everything the police service stands for and casts a shadow over the honest efforts of thousands of officers who serve with integrity and dedication each day.

"The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has been tasked with the matter and we urge them to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is served.

We call for swift internal processes to be followed. The perpetrator must be brought to book, and let it be a clear and resounding message: no one is above the law,” Mchunu said.

See the statement below:

South Africans weigh in

South Africans took to social media to share their opinions regarding the incident.

@Ndaba_2025 said:

"You’re part of the problem actually, it’s like you never fought for this freedom you’re no different from your leader."

@advmofokeng1 said:

"Chances are it was not the first time."

@anelo111 said:

"Tell me why the SAPS is overcrowded by women instead of men? You're still going to cry about crime. Women will never solve anything."

@collenmalatjie2 said:

"In fact, SAPS must release statements to all female officers who recently graduated from Tswane and to the current one at the college to speak out. I don't think this was his first evil deeds to the female trainee."

@collenmalatjie2 said:

"It was a norm to him until he messed with a wrong lady. I wouldn't be surprised if many female police officers come forward."

@Mamkhiwa1 said:

"Women are just not safe in any space . God help us."

@SenamileKh said:

"This alleged crime is deeply troubling. We trust Minister Mchunu to ensure justice is served and accountability upheld."

@bonganidla81122 said:

"There is no place for such actions within SAPS or anywhere. Strong leadership and swift action are needed, standing with Minister Mchunu to address this matter."

Minister Senzo Mchunu strongly condemns the trainer’s actions. Image: Siyabonga Sokhela/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

