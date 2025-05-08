Dr Nasiphi Moya has been reported to the Public Protector over her role in disconnecting electricity at the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital

The City of Tshwane mayor gave the go-ahead due to an outstanding electricity bill of approximately R1-million owed by the Department of Health

South Africans defended the mayor, saying that she did the right thing by cutting off the supply to places that didn't pay their electricity bills

Dr Nasiphi Moya has been reported to the Public Protector for her role in disconnecting power at Weskoppies Hospital. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - Nasiphi Moya has found herself in hot water after she was reported to the Public Protector.

The City of Tshwane Mayor was reported for her role in disconnecting the electricity at the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital.

The power supply was disconnected on Monday, 5 May, due to an outstanding electricity bill of approximately R1-million.

National government organisation (NGO) reports Moya

The decision to cut the supply to the hospital drew a lot of criticism, and led to a national government organisation (NGO) reporting the mayor to the Public Protector.

The Edgar Legoale Foundation, an NGO dedicated towards the upliftment of vulnerable communities in the country, lodged an urgent complaint regarding the disconnection. The NGO’s chairperson, Edgar Legoale, argued that the decision violated the rights of vulnerable psychiatric patients. Weskoppies currently cares for hundreds of vulnerable patients.

“As a public health establishment, Weskoppies is an essential service facility that operates 24 hours a day. It safeguards the health and life of its patients, who often cannot be easily moved or cared for elsewhere on short notice.

“Continuous electricity supply is thus critical to its operations, also to the safety and dignity of its patients,” Legoale said.

City of Tshwane mayor defends campaign

Following the public outrage, Moya defended the disconnection, saying that the City had a responsibility to apply credit control measures fairly and consistently across all customers.

She also noted that the hospital's backup power remained operational during the disconnection, and thus, patient care was not compromised.

"This was not a decision taken lightly. We are sensitive to the critical role that hospitals play and deeply respect the work of healthcare professionals, as well as the duty of care owed to the most vulnerable in our society,” she said.

Power was switched off at Weskoppies for 24 hours due to an unpaid bill. Image: Herman Verwey

Source: Getty Images

While the move was criticised by some, the province has been intent on dealing with customers who aren't paying for electricity. In January 2025, 120 homes were disconnected at the Johannesburg Social Housing Company (JOSHCO) flats in Kliptown Square for meter tampering.

In September 2024, City Power cut electricity to homes in Lenasia because of a bill of more than R24 million.

South Africans weigh in on NGO’s actions

Social media users weighed in report made against the mayor, and while some agreed with the decision, many defended the mayor.

Aubrey Dlayani Khosa said:

“Those who reported the mayor must also report the person who is responsible for paying electricity at Weskoppies and chose not to. I believe Tshwane made several attempts to force the hospital to pay. That is a government hospital, and the person should have thought of the consequences before ignoring the calls to pay for electricity.”

Sello Matlou Komape added:

“Obviously, she is doing a great job in Tshwane, so they will try by all means to distract her.”

Tee Nickey stated:

“I am sure there are other ways to collect debt. Switching off electricity for a hospital is absurd. Patients are the ones suffering, not the person responsible for payment. This is where the Public Protector comes in, to protect the public.”

Makgola Lehong asked:

“What happened to the money that was meant for electricity? The Human Rights Commission must start with them.”

Masilo Callies questioned:

“Reported for doing her job? Whoever reported her must also report the person who's responsible for paying municipal services for not doing their job.”

Musa Blessing Mbewe KaHlongwa said:

“Reporting the mayor for doing what has to be done requires us to investigate the qualifications of the person in the Public Protector's office who believes this is worth filing. The Mayor has been switching off everyone, and they still did nothing, knowing they are not paying, hoping to get away with it. How and why? Leave Dr Moya alone to do the job she is paid to do that nobody before her ever did.”

Erick Mabuela stated:

“Whoever reported the mayor is enjoying looting electricity and corruption. We don't care who is who, but services must be paid for, public or private sector. As long as you owe money, pay or they will cut electricity.”

Ndumiso Macingwane said:

“The mayor did the right thing. The Department of Health is the one that should be reported for failing to pay for electricity.

Power switched back on at Weskoppies

Briefly News reported that the City of Tshwane was restoring power to Weskoppies Hospital after it was switched off.

The power was switched off due to an outstanding electricity bill, as the hospital owed R1.2 million for March and April 2025.

Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya assured residents that the electricity's backup power supply was active during the power cut.

