The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) wants expiring data and airtime to be scrapped, saying its unconstitutional

The party claimed that the practice exploited consumers, and also commented on the price of data in the country

South Africans rallied behind the Red Berets, agreeing that data shouldn't expire because it wasn't food that spoils

The EFF has hit back at against expiring airtime and data, saying it was a violation of consumer rights. Image: Guido Mieth/ @jenna_original

GAUTENG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is taking the fight to mobile operators when it comes to the expiry of unused prepaid data and airtime bundles.

The Red Berets have called for the mandatory expiration of these products to be scrapped once and for all.

According to the party, the practice exploited consumers, as they argued that it was unconstitutional for mobile operators to restrict their services.

EFF views expiration as violation of consumer rights

In an address made on Wednesday, 7 April 2025, the EFF argued that the expiration of data and airtime within days or even hours of purchase was not only a violation of consumer rights but also a manipulation of pricing. The EFF also stated that it undermined the ability of South Africans to live a life of dignity.

“For years, South Africans have been subjected to restrictive and anti-consumer expiration mandates as it relates to prepaid data and airtime, which regulate, restrict and undermine their access to information,” EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said.

The party also raised concerns about the cost of data in the country, noting that places like Malawi had significantly cheaper rates. While data in South Africa is expensive, it is still crucial in a digital era, and where access to information must be characterised as a basic human right,” he said.

The EFF also raised concerns about high data prices, saying that Malawi had cheaper data rates. Image: Sharon Seretlo

EFF previously addressed issues with MTN

This is not the first time the party has raised concerns about issues within the

In March 2025, Julius Malema and other party members met with a team from MTN South Africa to discuss some of the problems.

Thambo noted that during that meeting, MTN stated that data and airtime expiry mandates were industry practices, which were regulated by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA).

ICASA stated it was reviewing the policy and would soon invite public comment on it.

South Africans support EFF’s stance

Social media users threw their support behind the EFF, also voicing frustration about the expiration of data and airtime.

Donald Afrika said:

“EFF is for the masses. This is good.”

Bafana Maseko stated:

“For once, they are right. We are being robbed of something we paid for. Data or airtime that expires, but it’s yours. It’s daylight robbery.”

Dumisani Mngxongo Molo stated:

“The data is overpriced as well. Please do something.”

Ntsholeng Segale added:

“It should be scrapped, I agree. Why should it expire when you paid for it already? This is not food.”

Bongani Mgubela said:

“I don't support their policy, but I agree with them 100% on this one. It's a rip-off.”

Paulus Nzima added:

“Nothing makes more sense than scrapping this insane thing. How does something expire if it doesn't spoil?”

