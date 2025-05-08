Dada Morero has set aside R296 million for the electrification of informal settlements in Johannesburg

As of March 2025, 2,675 households in informal settlements had been connected to the City of Johannesburg power grid

South Africans argued that many undocumented foreigners were living in informal settlements and would benefit

Dada Morereo has set aside a budget of R296 million to electrify informal settlements in Johannesburg. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – The electrification of informal settlements remains a top priority for the City of Johannesburg.

That’s according to Mayor Dada Morero, who unveiled his plans for Johannesburg during his State of the City Address. Morero delivered the address at the Johannesburg Council Chambers, Braamfontein, on 7 May 2025.

R296 million set aside for electrification project

During his address, Morero turned his attention to the informal settlements, saying that R296 million would be set aside to provide electricity to these areas. This money would be used to connect areas such as Diepsloot, Orange Farm, and Kaya Sands to the grid.

“This initiative will provide safe and legal electricity access to thousands of households, integrating them into the urban energy system and laying the groundwork for service upgrades and formalisation,” he said.

City Power connects seven informal settlements to the power grid

The latest plans are part of the city’s broader attempts to provide electricity to all residents. In March 2025, City Power announced that it had connected seven informal settlements to the power grid. As of March 2025, 2,675 households in informal settlements had been connected to the City of Johannesburg grid.

City Power said that this was also done in an attempt to rid the areas of illegal connections in informal settlements, adding that many suffered injuries over the years while connecting electricity illegally. The power entity has had a lot of battles with illegal connections. In April 2025, it fired five employees for connecting electricity illegally in parts of Johannesburg.

Illegal connections thrive in informal settlements, and the electrification of these areas aims to put an end to that. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are not impressed

Social media users weighed in on the mayor’s plans, with many criticising it, saying it would only benefit undocumented immigrants. Others were concerned that the money would disappear before then.

Mynderd Palm said:

“Rather, build a settlement where people can live with dignity. And deport the illegal immigrants, because you are only giving them free electricity and then they will call their friends, and they will all live happily ever after on taxpayers’ money.”

Sharon Struckmeyer asked:

“Are they going to pay for electricity like the rest of us?”

Mpho Vincent stated:

“It's not make sure with the ANC governing the province. I hope the money will not vanish without any lights being turned on.”

Michael Angelo Fisher added:

“That money will disappear soon. Can't trust the problem to fix the problem.”

Kgotso Tiffanys Mokatsanyane said:

“Dada Morero needs to step down. Most of the informal settlements are occupied by foreign nationals. If you look closely, first he wanted to employ foreign nationals in the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), now he wants to electrify informal settlements, where 50% of those settlements are occupied by them.”

Lebza Bigcee noted:

“This stupid mayor forgets that the majority of people in the informal settlements are foreigners. He wants to give them free electricity now.”

Willie Lekuba suggested:

“Start by clearing out the illegal undocumented foreigners before electrifying those informal settlements. You don't need to supply non-South Africans with the money from the government.”

