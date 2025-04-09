Johannesburg City Power said it fired five employees for their role in connecting electricity illegally in parts of J0hannesburg

It launched an internal investigation into illegal electricity and discovered that the utility lost more than R3 billion from illegal connections

City Power also disconnected electricity in the inner city, and South Africans laughed at City Power's discovery

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs like food, energy, loadshedding, fuel prices and environmental affairs during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

City Power sacked its workers for illegal connection. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — City Power in Johannesburg dismissed five of its employees after they were implicated in illegally connecting electricity in parts of the metropolitan.

What did City Power discover?

According to SABC News, the power utility said its employees and contractors have been illegally connecting electricity. The five who were fired also committed other crimes. City Power has instituted disciplinary processes for several other employees. Criminal cases have been opened against some employees.

City Power's pockets are bleeding

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the institution lost R4billion from illegal electrical connections. He said that a quarter of the electricity it buys from Eskom does not reach customers. This is because informal settlements that are mushrooming across Johannesburg connect electricity illegally. He also said the power utility struggles with infrastructures and financial losses from severely dodgy payment processes.

City Power disconnected Alexandra's illegal connections. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about electricity in Gauteng

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post were not surprised that employees were behind illegal connections.

Nkululeko Skhethabahle Dube said:

"In other others, and safter some thorough research, it was discovered that the sun sets in the west."

Trynos Ndlovu said:

"Some people must not complain about government looting money because they're also looting electricity."

Siyabonga Mthimkhulu said:

"It has been an open secret all along."

Leon Jordaan said:

We all knew that long time ago. You want to tell me Eskom didn't know?"

Jon Gemmel Budricks said:

"Could have told City Power a long time ago: citizens pay a monthly fee for illegal connections."

Source: Briefly News