The Economic Freedom Fighters' former Member of Parliament and current MK Party member Mzwanele Manyi ruffled feathers when he proposed more working days in the weeks

He questioned why Saturday and Sunday were not working days and said unemployed people need more days to work

South Africans debated his statements, with some supporting him and others questioning the legality of his suggestion

JOHANNEBURG — MK Party Member of Parliament Mzwanele Manyi caused a debate when he suggested that Saturday and Sunday should be working days. He said unemployed people needed more days to work and hustle.

What did Manyi say?

The former Economic Freedom Fighters member posted on his @MzwaneleManyi X account on 6 April 2025. He tweeted four days after the National Assembly passed the budget vote, which the MK Party opposed.

"Why aren't Saturday and Sunday normal working days? That 8-day monthly gap makes no sense, especially for the unemployed who need every opportunity to earn and hustle," he remarked.

Manyi joined the MK Party after he resigned as an Economic Freedom Fighters member alongside Floyd Shivambu. He was the editor-in-chief of the Gupta-owned African News Network. Before that, he was a high-ranking official of the Government Communications and Information System.

What did South Africans say about his suggestions?

Netizens commenting on his post strongly debated his suggestion.

Those who agreed

Lindo Mnisi said:

"We need to activate a 24/7 economy. With our unemployment rate, the whole 9-to-5 idea makes no sense. Fix crime so that malls and factories can operate 24 hours a day with people working shifts. I wanna walk into Pick n Pay at 3 am to buy groceries."

Sithale said:

"As a member of parliament and lawmaker, you must introduce this bill next Sunday."

Josh Johnstone asked:

"Why aren't 17h00 to 24h00 and 00h00 to 8h00 not normal working hours? That 15-hour daily gap makes no sense, especially for the unemployed who need every opportunity to earn and hustle."

SibongileMdhluli said:

"As lawmakers, it is up to you to find ways to evolve the economy into a 24/7 one, to include more sectors to the ones already practising it. Yours is a relevant question and hopefully your aim was to get the appetite and temperature of SAns on the issue."

Those who disagreed

Lesedi asked:

"Trying to reverse the generational gains of our progressive labour policies hard won through protests and negotiations by civil society and unions?"

Tholakele said:

"The body needs to rest as well. There's nothing more important than one's health."

Siyabonga asked:

"Are these the people who represent us in Parliament?"

President Cyril Ramaphosa signs Expropriation Act

In a related article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Act into law.

The act allows for the government to expropriate land with nil compensation, only in the instance where no agreement was reached between the government and the land owner.

