Economic Freedom Fighters president, Julus Malema, said 6 April 1652 was not the beginning of South African history but that of dispossession

He spoke during hisaddress at the EFF Land Reclamation Day, the same day which commemorated the arrival of Jan van Riebeeck

He said Van Riebeeck came as an agent of imperialism, sent to perpetuate the Dutch empire's maritime trade

SOPHIATOWN, JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema refused to acknowledge 6 April 1652 as the day South African history began. He said it was the day a history of dispossession began.

What did Malema say about Van Riebeeck?

Malema was speaking during the EFF Land Reclamation Day rally held in Sophiatown, Johannesburg on 6 April 2025. It was the same day which commemorated the arrival of Dutch settler Jan Van Riebeeck. Malema provided a history of Van Riebeeck's activities and legacy since his arrival in the county to establish a trading post.

Malema stated the Khoi and San people, South Africa's original inhabitants, were forced off their grazing lands. Van Riebeeck, he said, came as an agent of European imperialism on behalf of the Dutch East India Company. He was meant to build a refreshment station; however, his arrival resulted in the birth of a colony.

Malema on land

Malema said the land will be reclaimed.

"We are here to reclaim the land which was stolen from our ancestors. We are here to finish the work of those who were displaced, silent and buried," he remarked.

Malema is a strong proponent of land expropriation without compensation. Land expropriation is the first of the Red Berets' 7 Pillars of Economic Emancipation. Julius Malema, however, opposed the Expropriation Act in its current form when President Cyril Ramaphosa signed it into law.

He remarked that even if he did not support it, he would defend it against right-wing parties like the Freedom Front Plus. This was after the party invited other parties to litigate against the Act.

South Africans not impressed with Malema

Netizens commenting on The South African's Facebook post slammed Malema.

Sibusiso Cindi said:

"The most idiotic SA political party leader, who's stuck in the past and is too blind to see the future."

Michelle Naidoo asked:

"Is he saying all tribes were living peacefully before the Dutch arrived? This man is rewriting history to suit his narrative."

Tiyani Mathlarhini Balloy said:

"Some other leaders in other countries are talking 4IR and coding and robotics and visiting Mars, snd here Malema is still talking about the 1652 stories."

Viketi Eduardo Paulus said:

"This political leader is clueless. I don't want to hear the story of the Khoi, San and Jan Van Riebeeck. I want something different, like creating job opportunities to feed our families."

EFF could join the GNU

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the EFF's spokesperson Thembi Msane spoke at the same event and said that the party could join the Government of National Unity. It would only be part of the coalition government for the interests of South Africans.

Msane said the EFF could join the GNU if it is in the interests of South Africans. Netizens were not convinced.

