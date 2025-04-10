South African businessman Rob Hersov believes that the Economic Freedom Fighters will not last

This comes after the EFF lost some of its prominent leaders in the past few months and has seen a decline in support

The millionaire expressed his opinion in a podcast interview, saying that the party is for unemployed radicals

The South African businessman and millionaire Rob Hersov believes that the Economic Freedom Fighters are over. He said that Julius Malema's political party is going nowhere and will not last, with its prominent leaders leaving the party.

Rob Hersov claims the EFF is 'finished' due to the loss of key leaders. Hersov also calls Julius Malema an opportunist. Images: Matt Alexander, Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

In the past few months, the EFF has lost key figures such as Dali Mpofu, Floyd Shivambu, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, and many more. This has raised a lot of concerns regarding the future of the political party.

What did Rob Hersov say?

Hersov was speaking to Penuel Mlotswa on the popular Konvo podcast. A short clip of the interview was posted on the podcast's YouTube channel under the handle @konvo_za. Hersov said that the EFF was always the crazy gang, the destructive populist, and lunatics. He went on to say that when the EFF came to Brackenfell to cause destruction, one of his friends who filmed the chaos ended up with four EFF patriots who asked him for a job.

Rob Hersov calls out Julius Malema

Hersov slammed Julius Malema, calling the EFF leader an opportunist. He said that the political party is a joke and is just there to steal, using the VBS scandal as an example. He mentioned that the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party is the "real deal" in the current political landscape seeing that the EFF is declining exponentially.

Watch the YouTube clip here:

South Africans had a lot to say

Netizens shared their views on what Hersov said, with many slamming Hersov's views:

@PhansiKhongoloza said:

"Not unemployed! But umemployable."

@tizb5178 said:

"Any party/government without vision/a vision is going nowhere."

@SikiDlanga said:

"Well, in that case, as long as there's unemployment the EFF has a cause! He can look down on the unemployed because of his ill-gains."

@EricMess-y7y said:

"They have been writing the obituary of the Eff since 2014 but it's getting stronger day by day."

@kealebogakgatitswe8546 said:

"First mistake was to ask a bloody racist such a question."

@dibuzzz3920 said:

"He becomes crazy when he hears EFF and Julius Malema, he even starts to panic."

@SouthAfrican_AF said:

"Is he lying though? People in the comments just hoping SASSA grants go from R350 to R700."

@rockyr2991 said:

"I don't like the EFF(because of its policies) but I'd never be so hateful towards it like the way Rob is."

Rob Hersov warns of more US sanctions on SA

In another article, Briefly News reported that Rob Hersov weighed in on the impact of President Donald Trump's tariff wars on South Africa. Hersov said South Africa deserved the penalty and warned that more tariffs and sanctions could be on the way.

Despite the warning, many netizens expressed confidence that South Africa will weather the ongoing geopolitical storm.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News