A local SuperSpar had South Africans clutching their bellies from laughter after plotting to finesse a popular US content creator

The large retailer has a quirky way of advertising its goods and shares all the mischief the staff gets up to

People across the country loved the energy the clip gave off and praised the marketing team of the unconventional store

An employee at a local Spar had Mzansi laughing after plotting to finesse a popular US content creator. Images: ashtonhallofficial/ TikTok, supersparouteniqua

South Africans were thoroughly entertained when an employee at a SuperSpar attempted to finesse a popular US content creator. The American man, Ashton Hall, has gone viral in recent weeks for his videos showing his early morning routine and how odd it can be. South Africans loved the humour and found the video to be very creative.

An excellent marketing team

The supersparouteniqua TikTok account shared a clip of the event. It shows an employee responding to Ashton Hall's comment and then suggesting different products to sell to him. The video had a caption that read:

" @Ashton Hall Don’t worry bro we got everything you need this side 🤝🔥"

See the clip below:

Setting up a customer

The employee noticed how Ashton loves hitting the gym so he showed off the protein and supplements that the dude can buy. One of the key aspects of Ashton Hall's viral video is the use of Saratoga water. Instead of recommending that, the spar employee showed of the bottles of Valpre the store had.

The employees at the Spar always put on a good show for the camera. Image: alvarez

The last joke the employee cracked was one based on a fictitious meeting Ashton Hall had on the computer. The store's marketing team has been praised by South Africans on TikTok. The employees play a crucial role in nailing the humour that viewers adore.

Read the comments below:

Annie 🇿🇦 ❤️ said:

"I'm driving from Cape Town. How about the TikTok pork and guacamole viral trend?"

Annie 🇿🇦 ❤️ mentioned:

"I'll arrive 1 May. Let me know what to expect. Don't worry. No Trump caps on me."

Ilse-Joy Africa commented:

"This spar is singlehandedly gonna uplift the tourism in Outeniqua 😩"

s_yxnda posted:

"Why not 10 drillion sales? Huh why not 10x that and buy Ashton's life rights and own him? Why not manipulate time?"

PaulaMelanin asked:

"Braaaa, what do you have for Namibians that come to SA for holidays?"

Simoné Kleynhans said:

"Hahahahaha love it! Was there today! Your biscoff pancakes are looking good👌🏻"

The Real Sean Magwaza mentioned:

"Bro weren’t you in Newcastle Dischem recently? Bro I know you 🙈"

Ilke shared:

"I’m about to drive from Paarl to do my weekly shopping over there 😂😂😂 Best marking team 🍻"

More entertaining stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a lady and her domestic worker touched the hearts of Mzansi after she shared some joyful moments, showcasing their close bond.

A TikTok clip showed how a boss was washing the dishes while his domestic worker recorded the video.

