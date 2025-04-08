A choir filled with adults sang their hearts out on stage in front of some students, lifting the spirits of South Africans

The account that shared the clip posted all the positive things happening in the Eastern Cape, such as weddings and community events

People across the country loved the display of unity, and many poked fun at the comments Donald Trump has been making

A choir singing passionately to some school students warmed the hearts of SA and the learners. Images: Hill Street Studio, Klaus Vedfelt.

Source: Getty Images

A choir made up of adults sang on stage in front of some joyful school learners feeling the spirit of the track. The people sang a song in vernac and the choir members gave it their all, lifting the spirits of South Africans as well.

From the soul

The Eastern Cape is beautiful Facebook account shared the clip, which drew the attention of South Africans who loved the sense of unity the video brought. The choir was made up of people who didn't speak the language the song was in, but that didn't stop its members for putting on a show for the happy students.

See the video below:

Eastern Cape in all its glory

The Facebook account does some good PR for the Eastern Cape. As much as the province may have a bad reputation regarding some statistics, there are plenty of great moments that the account loves to post. One of the clips shows what the life of a makoti is like in the rural Eastern Cape countryside.

The Facebook account loves showing off the positive aspects of the Eastern Cape. Image: Allan Baxter

Other clips showcase the cultural aspects of the Xhosa people found there. One clip shows a bunch of ladies dressed in traditional attire.

South Africans applauded the video and praised the sense of unity the clip brought.

Read the heartwarming comments below:

Victor Lucas said:

"Our enemy realised that South Africa its a rainbow nation and has wonderful future, we're thankful for such love and its caring ❤️"

Beje Beje joked:

"Where is trump to see bad things in South Africa happening 😂😂😂 Great voice."

Nomonde Danster Maxhaulana shared:

"Why am I chopping onions? This is the SA Madiba dreamed, fought and died for."

Donovan Bunjira Pityi asked:

"Where is Afriforum and Solidarity and see the unity, love, joy of South Africans."

Nkosinathi Ndlovu mentioned:

"Now it's the time to dump America, if a poor country like Burkina Faso can do it, why we can't do the same..."

Hlumela Jama said:

"Send to White House to Trump who is concerned. South Africa our country forever."

Fezekile Gadi commented:

"This is so beautiful ❤️❤️Am in tears of joy. There's still hope.'

Briefly News previously reported that a gent shared a video of himself and his granny checking out the progress of their new home.

