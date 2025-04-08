A loving grandson shared a video of himself and his granny checking the progress of their new home, which was being built in their yard

The duo’s video was shared on the young man’s Facebook account, showing them inspecting the massive house

Social media users flooded the comment section, showering the grandson with blessings and promising him that God would give him more than he had given

A caring grandson and his grandmother checked out their new home building, touching many people online. Image: Phumlani Gumede Phumlani

A young man who has been sharing cute social media content with his granny touched Mzansi after showing the stunning unfinished home, still in progress, that he had started building for his granny, who had raised them in a mud house for many years.

The gent, Facebook user Phumlani Gumede Phumlani, took his gogo's hand as they walked to the almost-finished house, and the clip gained massive views, likes, and comments.

Gogo checks out her new home

In the clip, Phumlani walks in front of his gogo, approaching the entrance of the house. As he gets closer, he notices that the surface is uneven and may cause her to trip and fall. He waits for her and holds her hand as they get closer to the entrance to view their new, unfinished home. After entering, he takes her around the rooms.

The clip then moves to show the gorgeous front with stunning white pillars before transitioning to the sides and ending with a picture of the duo standing where the front door will be.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA shows the young man love

The clip gained 460K views, 51K likes, and 1.3K comments from social media users, who all sang the young man’s praises. Many were excited to see how big and gorgeous gogo’s new house looked, assuring Phumlani of God’s blessings and wishing the old lady many years to enjoy her new home.

Other youngsters shared how much they were learning from the young man, promising to love and respect their elders as well.

A young gent who promised his granny a home was praised for all the efforts he had made. Image: Phumalani Gumede Phumlani

Use @Phindile Mdladla said:

"God is great, congratulations mfethu."

User @Munashe Homwe shared:

"You are blessed young man keep up good love to our magogo❤️❤️❤️."

User @Sibongumenzi Sithebe added:

"May God bless granny with more many years to come, more and more years to witness the boy’s love and wishes come true."

User @Leeza Kani commented:

"I'm so proud of u bhuti, yhooo uyisifundiso esihle nakuthi (you are a great example to us too), big well done kuwe mntanakuthi (to you my brother)."

User @Dimakatso Madi shared:

"You're doing a great job! God bless you, boy."

User @Vincent Modidi Sekeleoane said:

"We have true leaders in this world that are selfless, we really need to get it right next time with that important X."

