A grandson shared a beautiful video showing him spending quality time with his beloved gogo at the beach

The heartwarming moment captured went viral after it was shared on TikTok by the young man, receiving love from Mzansi peeps

Social media users sent blessings to the family, wishing for gogo to live a longer and joyful life and praising the young man for loving her

A young man took her gogo to the beach, warming the hearts of many social media users. Image: @phumlanigumede06

A loving grandson warmed the hearts of online community members after sharing a video showcasing his special bond with his gogo, a beautiful reminder of the importance of family, love, and treasuring precious moments with loved ones.

The video, which captures the pair enjoying a relaxing day at the beach, was shared on TikTok by the grandson under his handle @phumlanigumede06, reaching over 344K views43K likes and 900 comments.

Gogo's beach outing

The clip shows the elderly grandmother walking by the water with a huge smile as his grandson gently holds her hand throughout the stroll, ensuring she is safe and feels loved and supported.

As they walk along the beach, the granny is stopped by many people who recognise her from her grandson's TikTok videos and ask to take pictures with her.

Watch the video below:

The grandson receives love from Mzansi

After watching their video, social media users did not hesitate to shower the pair with love and blessings. Many admired the young man's dedication to his grandmother, singing his praise and wishing that God would keep going until she saw her great-grandkids.

User @tsitsi_smolwatever commented:

"Then there's someone out there believing a man doesn't look after a woman. You're really doing a very good job."

User @Dotty said:

"You know how to mine blessings, Fanas 🙏 You are sowing for everyone who will be born out of you, your entire generation 🙏 Imfihlakalo 😭."

User @Mamdlamini shared:

"We appreciate what you're doing for Gogo. When God remembers her, she will be in really peace. God will bless you ♥️."

User @Amuza0785 added:

"Our national granny, Happy New Year. We love you a lot, may our God protect you and blessed you with many more years🥰."

User @Mdu said:

"Ugogo useyi celebrity 😂."

User @masomousu commented:

"Phumlani, I wish God can give you a true partner that will be like a mother to you makuhamba (when gogo departs) u gogo ❤️👏someone ongeke athathe (who won't take) i advantage yoku lunga kwakho (of your kindness) ❤️🫶🏽."

