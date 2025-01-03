A Granny proudly shared her gratitude to God for good health that has led to her still being able to drive long distances in a conversation with her grandson

The video of the nana was shared on TikTok, where she also expressed her love for cars, listing what she had in her garage

Her video warmed many social media users' hearts, who took to the comment section to share how much they enjoyed watching her

A guy shared a video of a conversation between him and his Gogo about life, cars and health. Image: @akomatola

Source: TikTok

An inspiring 84-year-old grandmother, fondly known as Madam, melted hearts on social media with her youthful spirit and love for the finer things in life, including cars.

Her grandson, @akomatola, shared the video on TikTok. It captures wisdom and a heartfelt motivating moment by the Gogo.

Gogo brags about her assets.

In the clip, Madam confidently sits in the driver's seat, chatting with her grandson about being in her 84th year and still being able to handle a long-distance drive from the Eastern Cape to Johannesburg.

The Gogo, who has had a driver's license since 1970, shares her passion for cars, mentioning the collection parked in the garage. She attributes her good health to the grace of God, explaining that she hasn't experienced any serious illnesses.

Watch the video below:

Gogo impresses Mzansi

Social media users were charmed by the granny's confidence, and they took to the comment section to shower her with compliments. Many praised her for acknowledging God in her life, and others asked for advice on remaining free from illnesses and looking good.

User @Olls_Mahlati shared:

"Oh, by grace of God.Siyambulela uThixo mama stay blessed🙏🙏."

User @Nachomama said:

"I need her to be my mom's friend. Girl has been a passenger princess all her life 😭."

User @user5893779467210 commented:

"By the grace of God ❤️😊 she's so loveable."

User @sisp212 added:

"Thank you, mama, for teaching us that old doesn’t mean you have to stop living; blessings to you."

User @user9683511511929 shared:

"There's so much wisdom here you can tell just by looking and listening to her she's growing old gracefully 😇🙏💖."

User @Zi said:

"This is the Gran I want to be!!! ❤️❤️."

