A South African woman’s TikTok post shed light on the bone chilling dysfunction within her family

The young lady claimed her mother gave her and her brother something that later harmed their dog

The disturbing post sparked disbelief and left viewers heartbroken over her shocking revelation

A woman shared scary details about her mother. Image: @rethabilekoebu

Source: TikTok

Yoh, dysfunctional families are not just in movies, one woman is living it in real life. Taking to TikTok, she shared a jaw-dropping story about her mother.

Siblings given poisoned bread

The lady @rethabilekoebu recalled a moment when her mother allegedly tried to poison her and her brother.

“Life didn’t end when my mom gave me and my bro bread,” she shared, and explained how she told her brother not to eat it.

The next morning, they gave the bread to their dog, and within a minute, the dog had passed away.

TikTokker gives thanks to God

She expressed gratitude to God for protecting them and granting her the wisdom to not consume the poisoned bread.

"God protects us in so many ways and He speaks to us we just need to listen. Holy spirit. Ke leboha Molimo. Ke Molimo o phelang."

Watch the video below:

Netizens in disbelief

The post sent shivers down viewers’ spines, with many struggling to comprehend how a parent could endanger their own children.

Read a few comments below:

@UBIETY_Boutique asked:

"Why did you tell your brother not to eat it, what made you suspicious?"

@seiponest wrote:

"Usually, moms are good to their children. It is unfortunate!"

@TamaraSamira posted:

"Yho! I'm glad that you're still alive."

@cujo commented:

"Your mother or maybe you forgot to type step? 😢😢"

@ImanRadii mentioned:

"What if that dog ate a poison somewhere? Kefe what if?"

@mabee992 commented:

"Please tell me you are joking."

@MatildaManguru typed:

"Did she have a history of being cruel, I am asking what made you suspect the bread."

@it'sme added:

"Glory be unto God. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 Grateful for your life."

