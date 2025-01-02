A young woman displayed text messages from her boyfriend, showing repeated requests for money, which left many questioning the dynamics of their relationship

The lady shared the text conversation on TikTok that upsent her boyfriend after she told him she did not have money

Social media users were left in disbelief, cautioning the woman to stop giving him money as debates about the burden of financial support in relationships erupted

One young woman's experience revealed what many described as an unbalanced dynamic after she shared screenshots of text exchanges with her boyfriend, who repeatedly requested financial assistance, sparking widespread debate.

The video, shared by TikTok user @leighsaar1, attracted massive popularity, drawing criticism and sympathy as almost 1K social media users took to the comments section.

The couple's text conversations

The video displays text messages that portray a financially dependent boyfriend. In one conversation, he begs for R50, explaining that he won't be able to go to work if he doesn't get it. Another message shows him reminding her not to forget to give him R400 the next day.

The woman replies, telling him she doesn't have the money, frustrating him. He asks her what he must do and accuses her of ignoring his calls.

The text messages get Mzansi talking

The clip gained massive attraction, filling the moment section with advice, questions, and caution. Many users sympathised with the woman, encouraging her to leave the relationship, and others shared good and bad experiences with broke men.

User @SibonisoGcumisa commented:

"This brother got no pride to protect anymore🤔🙁his goal is just to survive each day as it comes now🙁. May God grant him the strength to provide, at least for himself."

User @Smangele Khumalo added:

"This sounds like my former police boyfriend 🤦‍♂️."

User @Curated_Collections shared:

"A broke man ruined my life, soze ngiphinde bandla (never again, I promise)."

User @Jeh said:

"We've all been there. I’m glad I’m done with him yoh ngeke (never)."

User @Ashley D noted:

"That guy has no business dating. He needs to work on himself and establish a source of income."

User @puseletso_H added:

"Worse, he’s shameless about it😭😭."

