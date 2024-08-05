“I Don’t Want a Broke Wife”: Man Helps Bae With Her Assignments in Video, Mzansi Reacts
- One gent had tongues wagging online after he shared a clip of him helping his partner with her assignments
- The man's comments on the post left many people with mixed reactions, and it went viral online
- Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing their thoughts, while some shared their experiences
This man showed off how he helps his girlfriend with her studies, and people had mixed reactions.
Man helps bae study as he does not want a broke wife
In many people's eyes, this gent may have won boyfriend of the year, but not to some. The young man posted a clip on TikTok showcasing how he helps his girlfriend with her assignment, stating he does not want a "broke wife" in the future.
@arnoldmzamani's footage grabbed the attention of many, causing quite a stir among social media users who took to the comments to crack jokes while some expressed their opinions. The post generated loads of views, likes and comments.
Take a look at the video of the gent with his bea below:
People react to the couple's clip
Many took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the post, while others shared their experiences with their partners.
Mahlakommekwa said:
"My ex-boyfriend bought me a new laptop, at the time of loadshedding, he would drive around areas where there's a network at night, sleeping in the car for me to study."
Ms vee shared:
"My baby daddy applied for varsity for me &used to help with assignments, but he still left me."
Manyike_thoko0 added:
"My late fiancé used to help me, too. God bless you, my brother."
Thando commented:
"I love this: men helping women to achieve goals, too."
Tyco cracked a joke, saying:
"You are preparing her for her type."
Source: Briefly News
