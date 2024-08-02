A lady has gone viral after dropping a bombshell revelation during an interview that shocked people

In the clip, the hun said she bought her man a car and many other things, the footage gained a massive attraction

The online community was hooked to the story, and many could not fathom why the woman did not come to her senses soon enough

One woman went through the most all in the name of "love" for indoda. The hun shared her story, which caused a shock wave across Mzansi.

A lady shocked South Africans after she shared she bought a car and a house for her cheating bae. Image: Leland Bobbe and Westend61.

Woman says she bought cheating bae a car and house

A lady sat down for an interview with a woman who goes by the social media handle Madam Speaker, during which she got candid about her relationship with a police officer.

The hun told the Madam Speaker that she had bought a car for her ex and taken out a loan. She said the vehicle was to facilitate her boyfriend's commute to work.

"Three weeks down the line, I am no longer allowed to enter that car. So one day, I found him with a girlfriend in the car, and when I confronted them, the guy took out his pistol and gave it to the girlfriend and said, kill her," she told the Madam Speaker.

The woman went on to say that she woke up and found herself in the ICU, where she was kept there for three months. Despite that incident, the lady returned to her cop boyfriend as he apologised and reassured her it would not "happen" again.

"With that car I bought him, he bumped me; I have pins which are badly done, I am unable to walk properly, and for them to redo the operation, they will need to amputate," the woman added.

In the end, she expressed that she forgave him yet again the third time and went on to buy him a house.

The video grabbed many's attention, gearing over 111K views, thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi netizens are shocked by the woman's revelation

The lady's story battled South African viewers, and many flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Pfano Mukhodobwane

"You can't love someone to that extent."

Magnum expressed:

"I think if the guy comes back one more time, he’ll still get a chance."

Lalo could not comprehend adding:

"My next level of shock was opened, dropped a jaw, and carried my hands over my head."

Angel commented:

"Witchcraft is involved here, this can't happen seriously."

Babe Babe wrote:

"May this love never locate me."

