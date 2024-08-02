Two hijackers stole a woman's car and fled a few seconds after a police vehicle arrived to drop off a passenger

However, the crime did not appear to be important to the police officer or the woman to whom he gave a lift

Social media users wondered if the video was a skit, while others thought it was just another day in Mzansi

People on the internet were confused after they watched a video of a hijacking that police did not seem to take seriously.

X user @mabasotf took to the social media platform to share CCTV footage showing two men walking up to a red car parked outside someone's house in a residential area. While one woman stood centimetres away from the vehicle, the thieves made their way inside, forcing another lady to get out.

As the highjackers drove away, a police car entered the frame. The government worker, seemingly dropping off a woman at home, did not seem to care about the crime when the two women informed them of what happened. And, neither did the passenger when she reached her house.

One of the victims was so distraught that she fell to the ground, grabbing the attention of other neighbours.

"Everyone in this video is stressing me out," said the X user.

Watch the video below:

Too good to be true?

The viral video had many social media users questioning its validity, while some shared that this was a common occurrence in South Africa.

@I_am_Bucie shared their thoughts with the public and wrote:

"Is it just me, or is everyone moving super slow? The police don’t have that 'always ready' mentality."

@MoraMosaku could not believe what they saw and said:

"What a mess."

@Roughendz pointed out what they saw in the video:

"No situation awareness, no sense of urgency, low alert levels, and lack of intuitiveness."

@Mahl38048Themba wondered in the comments:

"Is this some kind of Mzansi Magic low-budget drama series?"

Man walks naked on highway after hijacking

In more unfortunate news, Briefly News reported about a couple who found a hopeless man roaming the streets naked at night after being hijacked.

The man, clearly in distress, explained that the robbers had taken all of his belongings, including his clothes.

