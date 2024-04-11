Global site navigation

CCTV Footage of 4 Brazen Criminals’ Attempt to Break Into a House Worries South Africans
Family and Relationships

CCTV Footage of 4 Brazen Criminals’ Attempt to Break Into a House Worries South Africans

by  Hilary Sekgota
  • CCTV footage posted on TikTok reveals a group of brazen burglars executing a covert break-in attempt
  • Social media users expressed a mix of intrigue and concern over the audacity of the criminals and the state of crime in South Africa
  • The incident started discussions on the importance of home security and the role of technology in crime prevention

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A TikTok users shared a video of criminals targeting her house
Criminals were spotted on camera trying to break into a house. Image: Stock photos
Source: Getty Images

Bold burglars can be seen using tactics straight out of a spy movie. The crawled stealthily towards what appears to be a garage door of a house.

Midnight intruders caught on camera

Their hushed movements and calculated approach paint a chilling picture of the lengths some are willing to go to for ill-gotten gains.

Woman shares video of home intruders

The CCTV video was shared on TikTok by @sexymamma74 and gained traction. It struck a nerve because of the surge in criminal activity in South Africa. The prevalence of break-ins and thefts has left many feeling vulnerable in their own homes.

Read also

Giant python wows TikTok users with slithery moves on house pillar

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

Securing your home

The comments section became a hotbed of discussion, with users offering advice on beefing up home security.

Read a few reactions below:

@fortunateMkhwanazi said:

"Amadoda abantu njalo lawa. "

@Manehoneybee wrote:

"Imagine coming back from the toilet around 2am half asleep and the monitor is in your room. Boom crawling creatures! The prayer warrior in me..."

@Liza-Beth stated:

"Put an alarm on your garage door too."

@segopolondhlovu727 recommended:

"Ezviz camera, try them. They send a message to your phone when motion is detected."

@Zizidlamini posted:

"I want to know what happened next. "

@user5873362577330 shared:

"My alarm goes off if my dog is loose from his leash. I don't mind the noise I'm just glad my sensors work. "

@Winterrose 26 asked:

Read also

Stormy South African weather wreaks havoc on kiddies' party decor setup

"Yoh iphi pitbull?"

@mashanix added:

"Then we will go to prison as homeowners when we open fire! but look at this when do we say enough is enough. "

CCTV recording of 3 people stealing laptop

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a security camera at Food Lover's Market in Stellenbosch recorded a crime by three people working together to steal. The video shows how they were able to get their hands on a woman's laptop.

The footage mortified people, and it got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. The video also had social media users feeling sorry for the theft victim.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel