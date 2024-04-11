CCTV footage posted on TikTok reveals a group of brazen burglars executing a covert break-in attempt

Social media users expressed a mix of intrigue and concern over the audacity of the criminals and the state of crime in South Africa

The incident started discussions on the importance of home security and the role of technology in crime prevention

Criminals were spotted on camera trying to break into a house. Image: Stock photos

Bold burglars can be seen using tactics straight out of a spy movie. The crawled stealthily towards what appears to be a garage door of a house.

Midnight intruders caught on camera

Their hushed movements and calculated approach paint a chilling picture of the lengths some are willing to go to for ill-gotten gains.

Woman shares video of home intruders

The CCTV video was shared on TikTok by @sexymamma74 and gained traction. It struck a nerve because of the surge in criminal activity in South Africa. The prevalence of break-ins and thefts has left many feeling vulnerable in their own homes.

Watch the video below:

Securing your home

The comments section became a hotbed of discussion, with users offering advice on beefing up home security.

Read a few reactions below:

@fortunateMkhwanazi said:

"Amadoda abantu njalo lawa. "

@Manehoneybee wrote:

"Imagine coming back from the toilet around 2am half asleep and the monitor is in your room. Boom crawling creatures! The prayer warrior in me..."

@Liza-Beth stated:

"Put an alarm on your garage door too."

@segopolondhlovu727 recommended:

"Ezviz camera, try them. They send a message to your phone when motion is detected."

@Zizidlamini posted:

"I want to know what happened next. "

@user5873362577330 shared:

"My alarm goes off if my dog is loose from his leash. I don't mind the noise I'm just glad my sensors work. "

@Winterrose 26 asked:

"Yoh iphi pitbull?"

@mashanix added:

"Then we will go to prison as homeowners when we open fire! but look at this when do we say enough is enough. "

CCTV recording of 3 people stealing laptop

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a security camera at Food Lover's Market in Stellenbosch recorded a crime by three people working together to steal. The video shows how they were able to get their hands on a woman's laptop.

The footage mortified people, and it got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. The video also had social media users feeling sorry for the theft victim.

