CCTV Footage of 4 Brazen Criminals’ Attempt to Break Into a House Worries South Africans
- CCTV footage posted on TikTok reveals a group of brazen burglars executing a covert break-in attempt
- Social media users expressed a mix of intrigue and concern over the audacity of the criminals and the state of crime in South Africa
- The incident started discussions on the importance of home security and the role of technology in crime prevention
Bold burglars can be seen using tactics straight out of a spy movie. The crawled stealthily towards what appears to be a garage door of a house.
Midnight intruders caught on camera
Their hushed movements and calculated approach paint a chilling picture of the lengths some are willing to go to for ill-gotten gains.
Woman shares video of home intruders
The CCTV video was shared on TikTok by @sexymamma74 and gained traction. It struck a nerve because of the surge in criminal activity in South Africa. The prevalence of break-ins and thefts has left many feeling vulnerable in their own homes.
Watch the video below:
Securing your home
The comments section became a hotbed of discussion, with users offering advice on beefing up home security.
Read a few reactions below:
@fortunateMkhwanazi said:
"Amadoda abantu njalo lawa. "
@Manehoneybee wrote:
"Imagine coming back from the toilet around 2am half asleep and the monitor is in your room. Boom crawling creatures! The prayer warrior in me..."
@Liza-Beth stated:
"Put an alarm on your garage door too."
@segopolondhlovu727 recommended:
"Ezviz camera, try them. They send a message to your phone when motion is detected."
@Zizidlamini posted:
"I want to know what happened next. "
@user5873362577330 shared:
"My alarm goes off if my dog is loose from his leash. I don't mind the noise I'm just glad my sensors work. "
@Winterrose 26 asked:
"Yoh iphi pitbull?"
@mashanix added:
"Then we will go to prison as homeowners when we open fire! but look at this when do we say enough is enough. "
CCTV recording of 3 people stealing laptop
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a security camera at Food Lover's Market in Stellenbosch recorded a crime by three people working together to steal. The video shows how they were able to get their hands on a woman's laptop.
The footage mortified people, and it got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. The video also had social media users feeling sorry for the theft victim.
