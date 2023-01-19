Sheba the tiger was honoured by Rasta the artist but the people of Mzansi were not feeling it

Twitter user @XekiHlongwane posted a picture of the painting, praying that someone does something

The people of Mzansi just can’t figure out where Rasta goes wrong and why he continues to try

Rasta the artist is at it again. Poor Sheba the tiger hasn’t even made the full trip to kitty heaven and already he’s painted a memorial portrait of her.

Rasta painted a picture of Sheba the tiger and the people of Mzansi had no words. Image: Twitter / Rasta

Source: Twitter

It is no secret that Rasta’s paintings are questionable at the best of times. While he normally only paints celebrities who are people, Sheba’s fame clearly deserved a masterpiece.

Rasta’s memorial painting of Sheba has made its way onto social media and people are calling for authorities to step in. If Sheba being a tiger was a crime, then surely something can be done about this.

Shame, people have zero chill when it comes to old Rasta!

Rasta’s Sheba the tiger painting goes viral

Twitter user @XekiHlongwane posted a picture of the painting, asking for Rasta’s brushes to be confiscated.

“Can someone steal Rasta’s brushes ”

The people of Mzansi shake their heads, laughing at Rasta’s resilience

While Rasta’s paintings are no Mona Lisa, people can’t fault him for his unwavering perseverance, lol.

@NdivhuwoBarnes said:

“Rasta is relevant with the latest news.”

@contemporary_z said:

“He must paint apples and bananas, I want to see something. Maybe paint pit bull, hayi mara Rasta will paint jack russell instead of painting pit bull.”

@kgadi_ZA said:

“If you steal Rasta’s brushes, he’ll paint ka di dreadlocks.”

@lenong_pule said:

“I can see what Rasta did there... Jungle Oats is in 3D”

@Sunshyn___ said:

“He's been in the business for the longest. Why doesn't he improve?”

Source: Briefly News