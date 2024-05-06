Police Minister Bheki Cele recently handed over five police stations to communities in KwaZulu-Natal

The communities which received new police stations were Gamalakhe, Donnybrook, Melmoth, KwaDabhazi, and eManguzi

Cele said the stations were in efforts to increase police visibility and avail government services in rural areas

Police Minister Bheki Cele handed over five police stations to KZN communities. Images: X/@SAPoliceService and Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Police Minister Bheki Cele has called on communities to continue to work with police to rid their areas of crime.

Bheki Cele hands over eManguzi police station

The Minister spoke at the official handover of the eManguzi police station in KwaZulu-Natal on 3 May 2024. The opening follows the signing of a Joint Action Plan between South Africa and Mozambique on 9 April 2024, which aimed to strengthen the fight against transnational organised crime.

The eManguzi police station was one of five recently unveiled in that province. The Minister, alongside National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, handed over stations to Gamalakhe, Donnybrook, Melmoth, and KwaDabhazi in the same week.

According to a statement released by the SAPS, more stations would increase police visibility, especially in rural areas far from government services.

Netizens question the timing of station openings

South Africans couldn't help but wonder why so many stations were being opened just weeks before the 29 May 2024 General Election.

@Moshe5767 said:

"Openings before elections on steroids.”

@viks0208’ added:

“After 30 years, ANC decided to build more of everything.

@SilenceIsCompl asked:

”Why only now?”

@mzansi_we commented:

“They’re being opened now because they have been under construction all along. ”

@NeoThabo added:

“Can we talk about Tembisa South police station? It has like 200 offices, but when you go there, you find 6 officers and 1 van.”

