KZN Government Empowers Crime-Fighting Structures With Fleet of 80 Vehicles
- The KZN government handed over 80 vehicles and equipment to bolster crime-fighting efforts in the province
- High-crime areas like uMlazi and Inanda benefitted from the initiative amid the escalating crime rates
- Crime-fighting structures welcomed the support, that aims to enhance collaboration with police and communities
The KwaZulu-Natal government has taken a proactive step in combatting crime. It delivered 80 vehicles and essential equipment to various community crime-fighting structures across the province.
Addressing high-crime areas
The move aims to empower the groups in their efforts to enhance safety and security within their communities.
The need for intensified crime-fighting measures is evident with several police stations in KZN recording alarmingly high rates of serious and violent crimes, including murders.
PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!
According to SABCNews, Community Policing Forums and other crime-fighting structures have expressed gratitude for the support received. They said the resources from the provincial government will go a long way in their operations.
See the post below:
Social media reaction
While many have applauded the government's efforts to strengthen crime-fighting initiatives, social media has seen a mix of opinions.
See some comments below:
Bongani Mgubela said:
"If those vehicles are going to be used for their intended purpose, it's a great initiative."
Steve FX mentioned:
"There is a direct link between unemployment poverty and crime. Adding more police and vehicles won't solve a thing."
Bruce Hall wrote:
"Electioneering. I think they’re scared of MK."
Nqunde Keo stated:
"And they decided to give them VW."
Azwinndini Rangolo commented:
"Instead of creating jobs so that youth can able to work to avoid crime they are doing foolish things."
Melo Tlou stated:
"They grinding money 100% because they know very well that they are not going to make it come 29 May. ✋ Ai these nonsense politicians mara."
KZN police kill 9 suspects in shootout
In another article, Briefly News reported that nine suspects were killed in a shootout with the South African Police Service in Mariannhill, KwaZulu-Natal, in the early hours.
The suspects were allegedly terrorising residents in the area. Provincial spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that they committed crimes including rape, house robberies, armed robberies and murder.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News