The KZN government handed over 80 vehicles and equipment to bolster crime-fighting efforts in the province

High-crime areas like uMlazi and Inanda benefitted from the initiative amid the escalating crime rates

Crime-fighting structures welcomed the support, that aims to enhance collaboration with police and communities

The KwaZulu-Natal handed over a fleet of cars to community crime-fighting structures. Image: @kzngov

The KwaZulu-Natal government has taken a proactive step in combatting crime. It delivered 80 vehicles and essential equipment to various community crime-fighting structures across the province.

Addressing high-crime areas

The move aims to empower the groups in their efforts to enhance safety and security within their communities.

The need for intensified crime-fighting measures is evident with several police stations in KZN recording alarmingly high rates of serious and violent crimes, including murders.

According to SABCNews, Community Policing Forums and other crime-fighting structures have expressed gratitude for the support received. They said the resources from the provincial government will go a long way in their operations.

Social media reaction

While many have applauded the government's efforts to strengthen crime-fighting initiatives, social media has seen a mix of opinions.

Bongani Mgubela said:

"If those vehicles are going to be used for their intended purpose, it's a great initiative."

Steve FX mentioned:

"There is a direct link between unemployment poverty and crime. Adding more police and vehicles won't solve a thing."

Bruce Hall wrote:

"Electioneering. I think they’re scared of MK."

Nqunde Keo stated:

"And they decided to give them VW."

Azwinndini Rangolo commented:

"Instead of creating jobs so that youth can able to work to avoid crime they are doing foolish things."

Melo Tlou stated:

"They grinding money 100% because they know very well that they are not going to make it come 29 May. ✋ Ai these nonsense politicians mara."

KZN police kill 9 suspects in shootout

In another article, Briefly News reported that nine suspects were killed in a shootout with the South African Police Service in Mariannhill, KwaZulu-Natal, in the early hours.

The suspects were allegedly terrorising residents in the area. Provincial spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that they committed crimes including rape, house robberies, armed robberies and murder.

