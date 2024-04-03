The South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal was involved in a shootout with suspected criminals

They were accused of a litany of crimes, including murder and house robberies, and nine were shot to death during the shootout

South Africans praised the KwaZulu-Natal police force and called on them to help the rest of the country deal with crime

Mzansi celebrated the work of SAPS in KZN, led by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and 10'000 Hours

Source: Getty Images

MARIANNHILL, KWAZULU-NATAL – Nine suspects were killed in a shootout with the South African Police Service in Mariannhill, KwaZulu-Natal, in the early hours of 3 April.

9 suspects killed in shootout

According to eNCA, the suspects were allegedly terrorising residents in the area. Provincial spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that they committed crimes including rape, house robberies, armed robberies and murder.

The police received a tipoff of their whereabouts in the early morning. The police arrived in the area and knocked on the wrong door. They then heard gunshots from the opposite house. A shootout took place, and nine suspects were fatally shot.

Netizens proud of KZN SAPS

Netizens commenting on Dasen Thathiah's tweet celebrated the KZN SAPS, led by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, for their work in apprehending criminals and fighting crime.

Nkululeko said:

“Lead us, KZN SAPS, to a crime-free South Africa.”

Ihhashi lamaNjomane said:

“Police in KZN are working overtime. I love it.”

Uncle German said:

“A very decisive police base.”

Land Owner said:

“They must be paid for overtime.”

John Baloyi said:

“In KZN, the police do man-marking while in other provinces, people in communities worship the thugs, and the police get scared.”

