ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula thanked the police after the latest arrests of AKA's suspected killers

Mbalula gave a special shoutout to the KZN police commissioner and the police minister in a social media post

South Africans reacted to Mbalula's message and voiced their views on the progress of the investigation

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula honoured KZN police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi along with SAPS for making progress in the AKA murder case. Image: @MbalulaFikile

Source: Twitter

After the development of the AKA murder case, Secretary-General of the ANC Fikile Mbakula gave credit to the police for the recent arrests of the suspected killers.

Mbulala shows SAPS appreciation

He went on X/Twitter to credit KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and police minister Bheki Cele for the breakthrough in the case.

"I personally want to extend a hand of appreciation to the South African Police Service for the arrest of AKA killers. Special thanks to the commissioner and his team in KZN General Mkhwanazi and the Minister of Police."

Progress in police investigation

The arrests came a year after the tragic murder of the rapper. He was gunned down outside the Wish restaurant in Durban restaurant.

See the post below:

Reactions to Mbalula's post

Some people feel that Cele did not deserve acknowledgement because they believe he played no direct role in cracking the case.

@BaloyiLeonard said:

"You were coming nicely until you mentioned the minister. ✊"

@FmrDrGMoyo wrote:

"I don't think Cele deserves any credit."

@AHT_YssY mentioned:

"Sneaking in the minister of police right at the end thinking we won't notice."

@fntse commented:

"Extend your appreciation to the government of Eswatini."

@GI_Irvin tweeted:

"I will wait for the conviction of everyone involved before I congratulate anyone."

@k_mfundopraise asked:

"Why are you thanking that clown called Bheki Cele for?"

@MelikhayaPants1 stated:

"Praising fishes for swiming? If eSwatini newspaper did not report on this besingazuyazi."

Nota weighs in on arrest of AKA’s alleged killers

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the arrests of the seven men accused of murdering AKA have caused a stir online.

South Africans are questioning the alleged amount used to pay the hitmen, with Nota Nhlamulo Baloyi asking about the bank statements. In the wake of Swaziland's arrest of the alleged men behind the killing of slain rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, Mzansi is demanding answers.

Source: Briefly News