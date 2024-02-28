The South African Police Service in Gauteng arrested six suspects who committed crimes right where the robbery that befell the transport minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga, took place

The incident happened on the N3 when the minister was travelling with her bodyguards, and they were held at gunpoint

The police alleged that the gang pretended to be law enforcement officers before kidnapping or robbing the occupants

GAUTENG– Gauteng's South African Police Service arrested six suspects who operate a gang that rob and kidnap people on the N3 highway. This is the same highway where transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga was robbed.

6 N3 highway gang suspects arrested

According to eNCA, the suspects operate as a blue-light gang dressed in police uniforms. Their modus operandi includes either kidnapping or robbing the victims. Gauteng SAPS' acting commissioner, Tommy Mthombeni, revealed that the force had put together a formidable team, and they had arrested the suspects. Mthombeni was concerned that some of those arrested had been released, although they were expected to appear soon.

South Africans applaud SAPS' hard work

Netizens on Facebook congratulated the police for arresting the suspects.

Xolani Hymnist Dywili said:

"Great breakthrough by the South African Police Service."

Spencer Wakanda said:

"Good work, officers. Sometimes you do a good job and don't get the recognition you deserve."

Mothusiotsilemaabanebogiso Seleka said:

"You're doing a great job, SAPS."

Ephraim Moliongoana added:

"Best news ever."

Mudivhani Waha Ravele added:

"Well done, SAPS."

