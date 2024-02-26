The Limpopo South African Police Service arrested three men who allegedly killed a German tourist in the province

The incident happened after the 74-year-old tourist picked up a hitchhiker who then took him to a drinking establishment

The man and his two accomplices allegedly assaulted him after discovering he was expecting money from his family overseas, dumping the victim's body in the bushes

South Africans were disturbed by how three men allegedly killed a German tourist in Limpopo. Images: Artisteer and Jamie Grill

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO– The South African Police Service in Limpopo arrested three men who are accused of allegedly killing a 74-year-old German tourist in Northam, Limpopo. The incident rocked the nation, which condemned the brutal death.

German tourist killed in Limpopo

According to TimesLIVE, the incident happened in Northam on 23 February. The German tourist was reportedly driving from Botswana to Limpopo when he picked up a hitchhiker. After a friendly conversation with the tourist, the suspect recommended that they stop for drinks at a drinking establishment. They had a few drinks there, and the suspect informed his friends that the tourist was expecting a lot of money from his overseas family."

The suspects then drove with the madala and took him to where he was staying. They allegedly beat him up and demanded his banking details. They also reportedly took some money and some of his belongings. They then removed the car's number plates and continued assaulting him while driving with him to Northam. They then dragged his body into the bushes. The police hunted them down after the vehicle was found, and they were arrested in the North West on the same day.

South Africans shattered by the death

The death and the extent of crime in South Africa shook netizens on Facebook.

Jeremy Tizora sais:

"These criminals give South Africa a bad name. An innocent person lost his life for nothing. No one can be trusted."

Leticia Storey added:

"The poor old man just had good intentions, and all they thought of was to rob him and take his innocent life away?"

Make-peace Motaung remarked:

"Each must be handed a sweet 100 years."

Lucile Van de Wiele exclaimed:

"Just shows that no good deed goes unpunished."

Murendeni Petunia Nevhudogwa remarked:

"Imagine the betrayal. They are cruel."

Russian tourist killed in Cape Town

in a similar story, Briefly News reported that a Russian tourist was brutally murdered in Cape Town in 2019.

Three men were arrested after he was robbed of his cellphone, money, biltong, bottled water and other items.

One of the suspects pleaded guilty and said he hid in the bushes to rob anyone and was going to stab anyone who resisted. He added that the victim did not resist, but he stabbed him anyway.

