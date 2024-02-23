An Mpumalanga South African Police Service officer was shot and killed while we were off duty on 17 February

The officer's death was a mystery as the police do not know what led to the circumstances of his death

South Africans were saddened by the death of the officer and called for an end to cop killings

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

South Africans were angry at the killing of a cop. Images: mikroman6 and Kelvin Murray

Source: Getty Images

MPUMALANGA – A South African Police Service member from Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, was shot and killed over the weekend on 17 February, and the police are trying to find out what happened that led to his death.

Mpumalanga SAPS member killed

According to the South African Police Service, Sergeant Mandla Nhleko was killed in the evening. Members of the Balfour SAPS were patrolling the area when they received information that a shootout took place near a local school. The police arrived at the scene and found that the police officer had been shot and was already taken to the clinic to have him treated.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The officer unfortunately died from gunshot wounds sustained on his upper body. It's believed that the police officer was killed a few metres from his home, and the police are investigating a case of murder.

South Africans unhappy with the death

Netizens on Facebook were disturbed that a police officer was killed.

Molaodi Kembo-Madito said:

"Guys, please stop the killing of cops. My deepest condolences to his family."

Dezman Madimetja Tauatswala said:

"We're not surprised why our officers are getting killed everyday. Those criminals even go to the police stations and rob them of their guns."

Simon Tart added:

"The killing of police officers must come with a life sentence."

Isa PS observed:

"Criminals have declared war and an attack on the state. Stringent measures have to be taken when dealing with such perpetrators of such crimes."

Nakedi Lekganyane pleaded:

"Stop killing police."

Western Cape officer killed while visiting friend

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a Western Cape officer was killed in Khayelitsha while visiting a friend.

The incident occurred when he was sitting in his car with his friend when gunmen emerged and started firing shots.

His friend was injured, but the officer unfortunately did not make it as he died from his injuries.

Source: Briefly News