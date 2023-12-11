A South African Police Service officer was allegedly gunned down after he shot a man in KwaZulu-Natal

The incident allegedly happened after the off-duty officer assaulted a woman who turned down his advances

The woman screamed for help, and her uncle came out with a knife; the cop shot him, and he was shot by the woman's grandmother, whom he shot before he died

South Africans were left speechless by a triple murder involving a police officer, a gogo and her son.

In what many South Africans describe as a scene straight out of a movie, a police officer allegedly shot a man and was shot by the man's mother. He fell, but not before shooting the gogo, who also died. All three of them died in a tale of horror and loss. This all happened because a woman turned down the police officer.

Cop, gogo and man die in KZN

@SpheDludla posted the horrific story on X, formerly Twitter. According to the Zulu publication, Isolezwe, the incident occurred in Empangeni, Kwa-Zulu Natal. The police officer, Constable Msane, who was not on duty, allegedly approached a young woman and complimented her. The woman allegedly ignored him, and Msane reportedly started insulting her. She insulted him back, and Msane allegedly assaulted her. She screamed, and her uncle arrived and was armed with a knife.

Msane allegedly returned to his vehicle and came back with his service pistol. He then shot him multiple times, killing him on the spot. The young woman's gogo allegedly ran out, and when she saw that her son was shot, she returned to the house and came out with her gun. She reportedly shot Msane four times. Before he fell to his death, Msane allegedly fired once at the granny, who died. Read the story here:

The twisted drama floors netizens

South Africans were disturbed that people were shot and killed because of unwanted advances.

Paddiclay said:

“It’s like the Wild West out there.”

Mlangeni was stunned.

“All this blood spilt because she said no? Can’t expect or demand that every woman you approach will like you.”

Thiathu Manenzhe was taken aback.

“The fact that this event happened doesn’t sit well with me.”

LesetjaMO was saddened.

“Now the poor girl will have to live with wounds of losing family members who died trying to protect her from a witch who wanted to love her by force.”

Love said:

“This story sounds so unreal.”

Nimutsonga exclaimed:

“You will think it’s a movie. This is too much.”

Thapelo Manyakalle remarked:

“All because he couldn’t handle rejection.”

