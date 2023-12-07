A Mpumalanga woman gave birth to a child and then threw the baby into a pit toilet

The baby’s body was found when the family went to clean the property, and the community attacked her

The South African Police Service saved her, and South Africans questioned why she committed the heinous act

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A woman dumped her baby in a pit toilet. Image: Evgen_Prozhyrko and Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

Source: Getty Images

A woman from Mpumalanga almost became a victim of an angry mob after police were called to the scene where she was being attacked. The woman allegedly threw her baby into a pit toilet after giving birth, and when the community found out, the child was long dead. In anger, they attacked her, and she would not have made it were it not for the South African Police Service’s quick response.

Woman dumps baby, community attacks her

According to TimesLIVE, her family found the decomposed body of the child when they went to clean their father’s property. They were allegedly aware of her pregnancy but became suspicious when it appeared as if she was not pregnant anymore. They allegedly surmised that she had hidden the birth. After discovering the dead baby’s body, the community reportedly became furious and attacked her.

Cops save her

The police remarkably arrived on time before she was seriously harmed, and she was taken in for questioning. Mpumalanga Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Daphney Manamela, condemned the woman’s actions. She called on community members to give unwanted children up for adoption and not commit such heinous deeds.

Mzansi was shocked and saddened

South Africans on Facebook were horrified by the woman’s deeds.

Heather Courtney Webster asked:

"I don’t understand why women do this. Why would you carry to term to give birth and dump the baby?”

Tony Ganas wanted to know:

“Why have children if you don’t want them?”

Nolitha Xakayi sympathised with her.

“Chances are the father ran and said he did not want a child. I know a lot of men would ask why she did not abort. They would never risk their lives if it were the other way around. If only men can take responsibility, many problems in the world would be decreased.”

Mob attacks suspected thief in Durban

Similarly, Briefly News reported that an angry mob attacked a suspected thief at a beach in Durban.

A TikTok video of the mob attack went viral, and the man drowned in a sea of people who suspected him of stealing. Netizens were shocked at the sheer amount of people flocking to hit him and condemned the actions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News