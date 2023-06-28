Thuli Phongolo has poured cold water on reports that she is pregnant after sharing a picture on her Instagram page

The former Generations actress who had previously erased all her pictures following her GBV case with DJ Maphorisa returned with another stunning photo

The star addresses the rumours in the comments section and during an Instagram Live session saying she is not pregnant

Thuli Phongolohad extra time to address a few pressing issues on social media. The actress and DJ slammed recent reports that she is pregnant.

Thuli Phongolo has addressed reports that she is pregnant. Image: @thuliphongolo

Thuli Phongolo reacts to reports that she is pregnant

Thuli Phongolo returned to Instagram after taking a break following her GBV case against her rumoured boyfriend DJ Maphorisa.

According to TimesLIVE, the two stars issued a joint statement following the issue stating they would handle the case privately.

Thuli Phongolo then deleted all her pictures from her social media during the period. After a few weeks, she returned to the app and shared a stunning photo with a motivational quote.

Fans quickly headed to the timeline to state that she looked pregnant in the pictures. The former The Wife actress set the record straight about the rumours. She hilariously noted that she was going to fire her glam squad because the makeup made her look like she is expecting. She wrote:

"I think my edges are making me look pregnant guys but don’t worry I’m firing the whole team for this mess up cause I told them! Anyway THANK YOU for the love guys ❤️"

Thuli Phongolo's fans suspect she is pregnant after star's recent post

Thulu's fans are convinced she is pregnant with her first baby. Many took to her comments section to congratulate her on the baby.

@mukhethwa_7 said:

"She looks preg"

@alwande added:

"I thought you are pregnant tookodwa I was scared to comment that."

@zaemoyo noted:

"l was gonna say you are pregnant the moment l saw this pic"

@aihk.td wrote:

"I think the angle.not the edges."

Thuli Phongolo gives fans unsolicited advice on making hasty decisions, video clip met With mixed reactions

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thuli Phongolo shared some words of wisdom where she advised against making decisions that please other people but the individual.

Instead of receiving the message, Mzansi poked fun at the actress following the alleged gender-based violence scandal with DJ Maphorisa.

