Thuli Phongolo is on everyone's lips for opening a case of assault against her partner DJ Maphorisa

The actress reportedly told the police that the amapiano star beat her up, which led to his arrest last night

Thuli has since deleted all posts from her socials and has not released a statement about the GBV case

Thuli Phongolo scrubbed her social media pages amid GBV allegations. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phonglo is a trending topic after news broke that DJ Maphorisa was arrested for allegedly assaulting her.

Mzansi notices Thuli Phongolo's social media silence

People have been glued to her socials, hoping to see a formal statement, but the actress has erased all posts from her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

According to The Citizen, the amapiano DJ will make a court appearance today after spending the night at the Sandton police station. The Ba Straata hitmaker is facing gender-based violence charges.

Thuli details how DJ Maphorisa beat her up

City Press reported that Thuli said in her police statement that Phori got physical after she confronted him about an argument they had the previous night. She added that the award-winning DJ took her to the balcony after beating her and continued the onslaught.

"He held me and took me to the balcony and grabbed me aggressively by my neck."

Twitter users weigh in on the abuse allegations

@MqheleZulum said:

"Not Thuli Phongolo scrubbing her Instagram."

@ThatVendaGirl posted:

"Thuli Phongolo didn't make a social media statement or dragged Maphorisa on social media. She went straight to the police with her bruises still visible."

@MosesM_ mentioned:

"Tweeps can't believe Thuli Phongolo reported DJ Maphorisa to the police without telling us first.

@MissTinah_M commented:

"Thuli went straight to the police station. "

Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa’s saucy dance moves confirm the stars were dating amid GBV allegations

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa are the talks of the town following news that Phori was arrested after beating the Generations: The Legacy star.

The news of the pair being in a romantic relationship came as a shock to many South Africans because they have been denying that they are a couple.

