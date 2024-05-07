Ntsiki Mazwai recently threw shade at Tyla after her appearance at the 2024 Met Gala

The controversial activist suggested that Tyla was exposing the industry, either referring to her looks or musical talent

Either way, her followers were divided, where some dragged her for being a hater while others agreed with her statement

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Ntsiki Mazwai fired shots at Tyla following her appearance at the Met Gala. Images: Instagram/ missntsikimazwai and Twitter/ mbalis_bakery

Source: UGC

Ntsiki Mazwai is being called out after she threw shade at Tyla's seemingly overnight superstardom again. This after the singer's appearance at the Met Gala, where Ntsiki claimed she was exposing the industry.

Ntsiki Mazwai fires shots at Tyla

Another day, another controversial take from Ntsiki Mazwai and one thing about the MOYA Podcast host is that she's never afraid to catch some heat after serving some tea.

This time, she directed her critique at Grammy Award-winner, Tyla, who is topping social media trends for her debut at the Met Gala.

Commenting on a photo posted by Twitter (X) user mbalis_bakery, Ntsiki claimed that Tyla was exposing the industry's agenda.

She went on to mention how Sho Madjozi was once the it girl all thanks to her management, but has now lost her spark. The John Cena hitmaker was reportedly managed by her ex-boyfriend, who is allegedly managing Tyla now.

Either Ntsiki was pointing out the influence and blackballing in the music business by white managers, or she was speaking on the so-called "pretty privilege" and Tyla being labelled a talentless industry plant.

Whatever it was, Ntsiki let it be known that she's on to them:

"This girl is exposing a lot about the industry. Sho Majozi was also famous with these white managers."

Mzansi weighs in on Ntsiki Mazwai's claims

Netizens called Ntsiki out for throwing shade at Tyla, and labelled her a hater:

DrMarv3l said:

"I've never seen a much-dedicated hater like you, Ausi Ntsiki. I mean, you just hate with a passion."

FishaGiven trolled Ntsiki:

"Hating on PHD level."

MadibusengSolo asked:

"So, vele all your life, you're always salty?"

wendymckay207 called Ntsiki out:

"At this moment, you are literally a hater."

Meanwhile, some netizens agreed with Ntsiki:

AlexisLehloenya said:

"Zero talent, just PR 24/7."

2mbeza_ confessed:

"I haven't even heard one song of hers."

KhethaMthembuKM agreed:

"I agree with you. Looks like mo girl signed that contract."

MogamiMoga10 posted:

"They will catch the drift later. Let them make noise, sis Ntsiki."

Tyla stuns on Met Gala red carpet

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla's look for the Met Gala.

The Water hitmaker stunned in a "Sands of Time" inspired Balmain gown, and had fans raving over her gorgeous look.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News