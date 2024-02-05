Outspoken poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai shared her thoughts on Tyla winning her first Grammy Award

The Water hitmaker won the Best African Music Performance award at the 66th annual awards ceremony

Mzansi congratulated Tyla on her massive achievement, but Ntsiki Mazwai alluded to Tyla being an industry plant

Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her thoughts on Tyla winning a Grammy Award.

Ntsiki raises eyebrows regarding sentiments on Tyla's Grammy award

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai is known for not holding back on criticism, even where it is not due. The star shared her thoughts on Tyla winning her first-ever Grammy Award.

Water hitmaker, Tyla, won the Best African Music Performance award at the 66th annual Awards ceremony. She beat the likes of Davido and Musa Keys, as well as Tems.

She received a lot of congratulatory messages from Mzansi peeps, but many shared Ntsiki Mazwai's sentiments.

Mazwai alludes to Tyla being a plant

Ntsiki Mazwai alluded to Tyla being an industry plant and admitted to liking her as a musician but was very suspicious of this.

Mazwai said she is suspicious of the West because of the way they have been acting towards South Africa.

"I’m worried about what is the West up to. This is a lot of SA PR, and we love Tyla but Katt Williams was right, some are plants."

Mzansi reacts to Ntsiki's views

Ntsiki Mazwai received a lot of mixed reactions. Some people agree with her, while others reckon that she is jealous.

Here are the people who agree with her:

@tshedimholo:

"You said it, and I stand with you. Well."

@PostiveImpact89:

"Let’s congratulate for now mama. We will ask questions a week after Bafana Bafana wins the AFCON."

Others oppose Ntsiki's views:

@PovertykillerB:

"Just because you failed to achieve such? Relax boo.. sharp neh?"

@CalliePhakathi:

"Just congratulate the kid, she's far from being a plant, come on."

@Mtho2ko

"This is whichcraft seriously, ugogo omdala can't say congrats to a little girl for her success. If it was your sister you'd still say the same?"

Nandi Madida congratulates South Africa

