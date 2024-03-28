Actress Nelisiwe Sibiya has officially joined Gagasi FM and has taken over Penny Ntuli's spot

This after the former radio host announced her departure from the station due to unfair wages and caused an uproar on social media

Mzansi is questioning whether Nelisiwe will be paid better or it will be another saga of exploitation in the radio industry

Nelisiwe Sibiya has been announced as a new presenter on Gagasi FM after Penny Ntuli quit. Images: nelisiwe_faith_sibiya, pennyntuli

Nelisiwe Sibiya has taken over from Penny Ntuli. In the days following Ntuli's departure from Gagasi FM over her salary, it seems the station found a replacement and moved on from the social media backlash.

Nelisiwe Sibiya replaces Penny Ntuli

Actress, Nelisiwe Sibiya bagged a new gig and will join Gagasi FM. The award-winning actress has taken over from Penny Ntuli, who recently quit her job at the station and sparked a heated conversation about wages in radio.

Taking to her Instagram story, Nelisiwe showed off the announcement of her new radio show, Shutdown Yomhlaba, alongside DJ Sphe Live on Sundays from 6 PM to 10 PM.

The radio station shared the official announcement and lineup on their Instagram page:

Mzansi reacts to Nelisiwe's new radio gig

Netizens are curious about Nelisiwe's salary and dragged Gagasi FM:

noziboobz called Gagasi out:

"It's clear that you wanted Penny out, how pathetic. You should have not renewed her contract in the first place. Very apathetic business practices. Sies!"

dennismabena3 said:

"I sense that she'll be earning well. She may even get more than four shows a month."

LebogangTl asked:

"Will she also be getting R2800, or were they taking Penny for a fool?"

zett_mkhize said:

"Welcome to R2800 p/m. Congratulations, sis. All the best."

yenzilunathi wrote:

"At least she's joining knowing about 2.8 FM."

zakithi_dube_ said:

"2.8 FM."

mrsbluenkosi predicted:

"You'll also be writing statements next year, my sister, but congratulations."

Simmi Areff drags 947 over low salary

In more radio updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to former 947 producer, Samir "Simmi" Areff dragging the radio station over unfair pay.

Moreover, Simmi shared the shocking working conditions at the station and sparked a conversation between former radio personalities who've experienced exploitation.

