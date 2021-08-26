Durban Gen star Nelisiwe Sibiya recently received an awesome award all the way from Nigeria and she is buzzing

Taking to social media to express her gratitude, Nelisiwe explained how surreal winning this award feels

Fans congratulated Nelisiwe on her big international win, letting her know just how proud they are of her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi’s saucy Durban Gen star Nelisiwe Sibiya recently scooped herself a Scream Award, Africa's biggest all-youth awards.

Nelisiwe Sibiya has received a nod of great work at the Scream Awards, Africa's biggest all-youth awards. Image: @nelisiwe_faith_sibiya

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with great pride, Nelisiwe showed off her award, overflowing with gratitude. This is her second award as an actress from outside Mzansi and it feels surreal.

Nelisiwe woke up to the news and could not even believe it. Winning awards speaks to the success of her career as an actress and it means the most to Nelisiwe, reported ZAlebs.

Congratulations, babes.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nelisiwe posted:

“Thank you so much @screamawards and thank you so much to everyone who voted and always supporting me, my day ones who always fight for me no matter what.”

Seeing Nelisiwe’s post, fans and fellow celebs took to the comment section to congratulate her on this notable win. Nelisiwe deserves it and her people are buzzing.

@samkemalimela commented:

“Congratulations baby ❤️”

@sbudangwale was thrilled:

“Congratulations Ndlunkulu”

@wandileg_ said:

“Congratulations ❤️❤️”

@ntlaka_mashazi screamed out of pride:

“Congratulations role model Yami ❤️”

Nelisiwe Sibiya bags awesome award all the way in Zambia

Durban Gen actress Nelisiwe Sibiya is making Mzansi proud. The actress has just won an award all the way in Zambia and she's proud of herself too. Nelisiwe won the award for the Best Actress in Africa from the Zikomo Awards, reported Briefly News.

The actress travelled all the way to Zambia to attend the award show and is honoured to have received the award. Taking to social media, Nelisiwe posted a picture with the award and expressed her gratitude:

"Thank you so much to everyone who took their time and voted for me. South Africa We did it!"

She also sent a shoutout to the prestigious show and thanked them for working to unite Africa. Social media users are super happy for Nelisiwe and took to the comments section to congratulate the Mzansi actress.

Check out the reactions:

@innocent_baloyi commented:

"Congratulations on your award mama."

@royalzbeads_sa said:

"Congratulations hunny. Makwande, kuvuleke, kukhayne."

@jammiemaly commented:

"Please come back to Zambia."

Source: Briefly.co.za