Zodwa Wabantu just never stops winning despite the amount of negativity that gets thrown her way

Announcing her new ambassadorship deal, Zodwa beamed as she showed off the lit new whip that came with it

Zodwa’s people could not be happier or more proud, letting her know that she should continue to show haters how it is done

Despite all the controversy, Zodwa Wabantu never fails to level up and make her people proud.

Zodwa Wabantu has scored a big deal. She announced the good news on social media. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, glowing with pride, Zodwa made it known: “I’m the newest Mazda Menlyn Ambassador,” reported ZAlebs. Sis always manages to get herself in on the good-good.

Standing next to her new set of wheels, Zodwa had the biggest smile on her face. Zodwa cannot wait to show off her boujee new CX-30 at all the lit events she attends.

Yes, honey, make the moves!

Zodwa posted:

Seeing the good news, Zodwa’s peeps flooded the comment sections of her multiple posts, wishing her many safe kilometres in her new whip. Zodwa’s hustle is inspiring and best believe nothing will stop this queen from flourishing.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@tns_music_ said:

“Congratulations Skhokho sami.”

@lorraine.sa said:

“YESSSS MAMA!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

@zininingwenya said:

“Keep on doing your thing Zodwa... Congratulations.”

@yolanda_3031 said:

“God bless you sis wam❤️”

@bigfishocean said:

“They don’t wanna know. Shock them with success ”

Source: Briefly.co.za