Haibo: Zodwa Wabantu and Her New Ben 10 Caught Up in Love Triangle Drama

Zodwa Wabantu revealed her new Ben 10 recently and it did not take long for her boo's girlfriend to join the party

Ricardo's other bae named Kgomotso shared screenshots of the convo she had with him after news broke that he's dating Zodwa

Zodwa Wabantu has hit back and posted a video of herself and Ricardo telling Kgomotso where to get off

Zodwa Wabantu has been caught up in a love triangle drama with her new Ben 10. The exotic dancer showed off her new boo named Ricardo a few days ago but there's already drama in their relationship.

Zodwa Wabantu has been caught up in a love triangle between her new Ben 10 and his boo. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

Ricardo's boo named Kgomotso is fuming after Zodwa shared loved-up videos and snaps with her man. Kgomotso reportedly took to social media and dropped a screenshot of her chat with Ricardo.

In the screenshots, Ricardo told Kgomotso that what he has with Zodwa is not serious. He is apparently after her money. According to ZAlebs, Kgomotso released the screenshots to notorious page Hot and Served on Instagram.

Zodwa Wabantu clapped back and posted a video of herself with Ricardo telling Kgomotso where to get off. In the clip, the reality TV star can be heard encouraging her Ben 10 to say greet Kgomotso. Ricardo adds:

"Hi Kgomotso. Yeah, we saw that screenshot. We don't give a f*ck about it."

Tweeps have shared mixed reactions to the video posted on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Check out some of their comments below:

@karishh_ma said:

"Yooh this guy....I respect money xem."

@pabie_wendy wrote:

"Zodwa Mara ke pandemic waitse (Zodwa is a pandemic you know)."

@ayandaxo_ commented:

"Kgomotso deserves better. Yhuu."

