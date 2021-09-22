South African media personality, Zodwa Wabantu, has found herself another handsome young thang

The controversial celebrity took to her personal Instagram account to show off the new boo but made sure to hide his face

Zodwa has previously received backlash for dating younger guys but she made it clear that she would not be stopping anytime soon

Zodwa Wabantu has always been clear about the type of man she wants - young. The media personality has a thing for younger guys and her latest boo proves that she’s not going to change any time soon.

Zodwa Wabantu has found herself a new Ben 10.

MaZet took to social media to share a video getting cosy with a young looking gent but made sure not to reveal his face.

The pair seem to be very much in love with each other as Zodwa shared another video of them out and about, enjoying the warm weather.

Speaking to Lasizwe on his show recently, Zodwa Wabantu shared that she would not stop chasing after younger men no matter what anyone says.

Thanks to her loud mouth, the show saw Lasizwe hitting insane numbers on YouTube.

Zodwa Wabantu’s unfiltered mouth helps Lasizwe hit 1 million views

Briefly News reported that Lasizwe could not believe how many people viewed his recent video with Zodwa Wabantu. The hilarious and controversial YouTube session hit one million views in just two weeks.

Mzansi peeps love drama and mess and were glued to their screens to watch Zodwa spill it all. Taking to Twitter, Lasizwe posted a screenshot of the video and thanked Zodwa for helping him reach the impressive milestone.

“1 000 000 views in 2 weeks. I just broke my record! Thank you Zodwa Wabantu, you are a superstar.”

Social media users were equally happy for Lasizwe and many agreed that the episode was indeed a lit one.

Yoh: Zodwa Wabantu spills her truth about Mzansi celeb she's currently smashing

In similar Zodwa Wabantu news, Briefly News reported Zodwa Wabantu spilled her truth about which celeb she's currently smashing.

The exotic dancer told Lasizwe in a #DrinkOrTellTheTruth interview that the last celeb she went home with after a groove was Thabo, aka Smol, from Black Motion.

The bubbly media personality told Lasizwe that she and Thabo last shagged three weeks back. The reality TV star even said she doesn't care that the drummer from the famous music group has a girlfriend.

Source: Briefly.co.za