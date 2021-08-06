Yoh: Zodwa Wabantu Spills Her Truth About Mzansi Celeb She's Currently Smashing

Bubbly media personality Zodwa Wabantu has spilled her truth about a famous Mzansi person she's sleeping with

In a clip shared on social media by Lasizwe, Zodwa tells the star that she's shagging Thabo, aka Smol, from hit house group Black Motion

The exotic dancer shared that the last time they "smashed" was three weeks ago when they went home together after a groove

Zodwa Wabantu has spilled her truth about which celeb she's currently smashing. The exotic dancer told Lasizwe in a #DrinkOrTellTheTruth interview that the last celeb she went home with after a groove was Thabo, aka Smol, from Black Motion.

The bubbly media personality told Lasizwe that she and Thabo last shagged three weeks back. The reality TV star even said she doesn't care that the drummer from the famous music group has a girlfriend.

Zodwa Wabantu has revealed she's smashing Thabo from Black Motion. Image: @zodwalibram, @realthabosmol

In a teaser of the show posted by Lasizwe on Twitter, Zodwa can be heard saying their fling is not a secret. Zodwa says:

"We are smashing. It is not a secret. Apparently he has a girlfriend. It is none of my business."

Tweeps flooded Lasizwe's comment section to share their thoughts on Zodwa Wabantu's claims. Some people said Zodwa told MacG in an interview the same thing a few months ago. Check out some of the comments below:

@kamosonce said:

"I don't see Zodwa drinking the concoction the entire episode."

@Kholofelokim wrote:

"Not me knowing the girlfriend. She's so sweet, she doesn't deserve this."

@PmMalapile commented:

"I'm glad it's Thabo and not the Murder dude."

@uHlabangane_ wrote:

"Thabo smashing Zodwa is proof that a lot of n*ggas just be lying when they say they wouldn't smash her."

@hloni_loate added:

"Talk about airing your laundry."

Zodwa Wabantu toys with idea of having 3 boyfriends

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu has decided that one man is just not enough for her, she would like three. If there was anyone who people would have thought this would come from, it would be Zodwa.

Taking to social media with a boomerang of her and two men, Zodwa decided that three boyfriends sound like a pretty good idea.

Zodwa is one independent and strong woman, handling three men would be a piece of cake, and she’d enjoy it. Seeing Zodwa’s request, some fans stepped up to the plate and offered to be one of Zodwa’s three bae’s. @sibusiso_maggz_sa told Zodwa to sign him up: “Count me in.”

@mlindih suggested he be the fourth if the other three places have already been taken:

“Haibo can I be the 4th.”

