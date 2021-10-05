Bonang Matheba decided to get on the TikTok train after having made it clear a while back that it is just not for her

Queen B posted a groovy clip where she busted some lit moves to Let’s Groove by Earth, Fire and Wind

Despite having dissed TikTok in the past, peeps were pleasantly surprised to see Bonang getting on board with the challenge life

Bonang Matheba swore TikTok challenges were not for her, however, when Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down, Queen B jumped on board.

Bonang Matheba decided to get on the TikTok challenge vibe after swearing she never would. Image: @bonang

Source: Instagram

Taking to TikTok with a lit clip, Bonang busted a move to the golden oldie Let’s Groove by Earth, Fire and Wind. Gurl can groove!

Bonang posted:

After having had her say regarding TikTok sometime back, peeps were shocked to see B posting, especially a clip like this!

The comment section quickly filled, and it turns out that the people of TikTok are pleased to seen Queen B making an appearance. Bonang is an interesting person to say the least, so seeing more of her on this platform is something fans welcome.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@boledi28 said:

“Not you @bonang_m having TikTok after saying "di camera, di light, you must practise as well hai suka"

@zayaan4 said:

“But I thought we don’t TikTok.”

@tumsmmope said:

“Haooooo what happened to ring light plaka, die steps?”

@percysehaole said:

“So no one is gonna ask about the guy in the background vele.”

@snowie0912 said:

“This growing backwards thing started as a joke.. Now it's getting serious..... Bonang looking like an 18 year old.”

@zizilemthembu95 said:

“Not Bonang being verified within a day of being here guys.”

