Zodwa Wabantu has decided the monogamous life is not for her, sis is looking at recruiting 3 men to join her tribe

Sharing a saucy post of her and 2 men, Zodwa expressed her feels about having more than one boyfriend

Fans took to the comment section of Zodwa’s post to offer themselves up for the posts, some let Zodwa know she is about to have her hands full

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Zodwa Wabantu has decided that one man is just not enough for her, she would like three. If there was anyone who people would have thought this would come from, it would be Zodwa.

Taking to social media with a boomerang of her and two men, Zodwa decided that three boyfriends sound like a pretty good idea.

Zodwa Wabantu has decided the monogamous life is not for her, she'd much rather prefer 3 or more boyfriends. Image: @zodwalibram.

Source: Instagram

Zodwa is one independent and strong woman, handling three men would be a piece of cake, and she’d enjoy it.

Zodwa posted:

Seeing Zodwa’s request, some fans stepped up to the plate and offered to be one of Zodwa’s three bae’s.

@sibusiso_maggz_sa told Zodwa to sign him up:

“Count me in.”

@mlindih suggested he be the fourth if the other three places have already been taken:

“Haibo can I be the 4th.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@stochx feels Zodwa should kiss her freedom goodbye as three men is a lot:

“Then say good bye to the shape and freedom.”

Zodwa Wabuntu and Busiswa Gqulu served #FrriendshipGoals

Zodwa Wabuntu and Busiswa Gqulu are a vibe! Busiswa surprised Zodwa with some of her merch and the energy these two emit when they're together is truly contagious, reported Briefly News.

Busiswa’s reality TV show Her Majesty: Busiswa just wrapped up. So, to thank those who were a part of it, Busiswa made littler gift packs filled with branded goodies.

Zodwa was so pleased with her gift that she shared the whole moment on social media. Shame, Zodwa really is a great friend – the hype squad vibes she serves is something we all wish for in a bestie.

Busiswa gave Zodwa a swaggy branded bag, a cute bracelet and a sweatband cellphone holder. Zodwa called on big retail stores to see what her friend is delivering and to jump on it.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za