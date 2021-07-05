Zodwa Wabuntu and Busiswa Gqulu served #FrriendshipGoals on social media that gave peeps a good chuckle too

With Busiswa’s reality TV show Her Majesty: Busiswa having just finished filming, she surprised Zodwa with a thank you present

Zodwa shared the moment on social media with great pride, letting big retailers know that they need to jump on Busiswa’s lit branded items

Fans just loved seeing Zodwa and Busiswa together and flooded the comment sections of the posts with loads of love

Zodwa Wabuntu and Busiswa Gqulu are a vibe! Busiswa recently surprised Zodwa with some of her merch and the energy these two emit when they're together is truly contagious.

Busiswa’s reality TV show Her Majesty: Busiswa just wrapped up. So, to thank those who were a part of it, Busiswa made littler gift packs filled with branded goodies.

Zodwa was so pleased with her gift that she shared the whole moment on social media. Shame, Zodwa really is a great friend – the hype squad vibes she serves is something we all wish for in a bestie.

Zodwa Wabuntu and Busiswa Gqulu share a friendship that most people crave. Seeing them together, fans couldn't help but love their vibe. Image: @busiswaah, @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

Busiswa gave Zodwa a swaggy branded bag, a cute bracelet and a sweatband cellphone holder. Zodwa called on big retail stores to see what her friend is delivering and to jump on it.

Zodwa is so proud of Busiswa and it is awesome to see!

Fans took to the comment section to let Zodwa know what a great friend she is and to comment on the amazing friendship she and Busiswa share. Women supporting women, it’s a vibe.

@nomcebo_zikode commented:

“It always nice to see women loving and supporting each other.”

@Innomatijane chuckled at Zodwa’s hype squad vibes:

“The things you’re saying, you killing me please.”

@davidarosemusic said:

“Awww I love this.”

Zodwa Wabantu’s new eggciting business venture has Mzansi cracking

Zodwa Wabantu is running a hilarious competition to boost sales for her egg business. The media personality's latest marketing gimmick has some of her fans laughing out loud.

Briefly News reported that the exotic dancer took to Instagram on Wednesday, 30 June to share the poster of the competition she's currently running. According to the poster, customers stand a chance to welcome Zodwa into their homes for breakfast if they buy three or more trays of her eggs.

Instagram and Twitter users shared hilarious reactions to Zodwa's post. While some applauded her business moves, many questioned why they have to pay for breakfast on top of the money they spent on the eggs.

@MolosiwaAobakwe said:

"This is on the fence between brilliance and WTF. Either way, I have to stan a focused queen."

