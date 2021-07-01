Zodwa Wabantu Has Mzansi Cracking Up with Her ‘Eggsentric’ Business Ideas

Media personality Zodwa Wabantu's latest egg business marketing gimmick has many of her fans on social media cracking up

The dancer-turned-businesswoman is running a hilarious competition to boost the sales for her already booming egg business

Zodwa's fans stand a chance to have breakfast with their fave if they buy three or more trays of eggs from her

Zodwa Wabantu is running a hilarious competition to boost sales for her egg business. The media personality's latest marketing gimmick has some of her stans laughing out loud.

Zodwa Wabantu's latest egg business marketing gimmick has her fans cracking up. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

The exotic dancer took to Instagram on Wednesday, 30 June to share the poster of the competition she's currently running. According to the poster, customers stand a chance to welcome Zodwa into their homes for breakfast if they buy three or more trays of her eggs.

Instagram and Twitter users shared hilarious reactions to Zodwa's post. While some applauded her business moves, many questioned why they have to pay for breakfast on top of the money they spent on the eggs.

Check out some of the comments below:

@MolosiwaAobakwe said:

"This is on the fence between brilliance and WTF. Either way, I have to stan a focused queen."

@MrModise85 wrote:

"Her presence is a present."

@mstamaar said:

"My queen andisamthandi. Zodwa is a very busy woman. She’s gonna drive to where you are, take time off her busy schedule to come see you and she might have to organise security just so she eats two eggs at your comfort of your home. It makes sense kodwa."

ntokozomuggz asked:

"Manake, leyo breakfast izokhokhelwa ubani (hold on, who's paying for the breakfast)?"

@KekanaReratilwe added:

"A hustling queen."

