Woman Gushes After Becoming a Qualified CA, Mzansi Feeling Inspired

A local beauty is definitely not letting her achievements go under the radar, proudly heading online to share the joy of bagging a new job

The qualified Charted Accountant served some serious heat in her celebratory post

Of course, social media users took to the comments section and wished our local queen much prosperity in her career

A local woman has certainly surprised Mzansi in the best way, heading online to celebrate her new job as a Charted Accountant. The bombshell is about to start her incredible career in the banking sector.

This woman is a CA. Images: @phume22/Twitter

Source: Twitter

@phume22 simply shared:

"A CA(SA) in Banking..." along with a cool kid emoji and starey eyes.

Wanting to flex her evident beauty and brains, the hard-working young mama was definitely serving some serious face. Looking ever so stylish in a navy blue pants suit which was perfectly accessorized with a little white purse and black pumps, its clear she's very pleased with herself.

Social media users took to the comments section. While many wished the woman well, a few had some silly comments to share.

Check out their reactions in the comments section:

@BafanaSurprise said:

"Guys if you don't know what a "CA(SA)" trust me, you are definitely missing out. This lady managed to overcome one of the toughest routes. I Stan Queen Crown."

@Nonhlanhla_12 commented on her fashion:

"For me to wear like this when I'm a CA."

@TheRealMotase said:

"Yes ma'am."

@mmusi_chere said:

"I salute you Queen"

@ForbesPhemo said:

"CA LETS GO am getting there soon."

Mzansi celebrates 2 young men who recently opened fast-food franchise together

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans are congratulating two young businessmen who recently opened their Chicken Licken franchise restaurant. According to a post shared on social media by @Kasi Economy, Lungile Vundla and Sifiso Simelane are the new owners.

The South African business sector as well as social media users have shared their reactions. Briefly News looks at this influential story of the two young men.

Judging the comments and reactions, the post had collected more than 7 000 likes and 1 000 retweets by the time Briefly News compiled this article.

The post reads:

“Congrats@lungile_vundla and Sifiso Simelane for opening your own Chicken Licken franchise.”

@Kabzar said:

“Wow, congrats to both of them. I wish I could have a chat with them, I've identified a place with serious need for Chicken Licken and has the potential for good returns. I contacted Chicken Licken, unfortunately capital was the stumbling block.”

@ChickenLickenSA said:

“This is the #LickenLove content we signed up for.”

@Shannoramaila said:

@ChickenLickenSA, if a franchise is being built in your area and you want to apply for a vacancy there, what is the process one takes to apply?”

Source: Briefly.co.za