A young woman has certainly amazed South Africa with her entrepreneurial skill, celebrating her first day as the CEO of her very own company

The businesswoman has put a lot of care into her fragrance and scented candle company and has encouraged everyone to shop her lovely products

Social media was happy for the fearless businesswoman, heading to the comments section to wish her well

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A young business owner definitely has social media talking after sharing some incredible news with her social media fam.

This bombshell started her own fragrance company. Images: @nellamtongana/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The determined young woman has just sealed the deal on her new business venture into the world of luxury fragrances, officially counting herself amongst the young CEOs of Mzansi.

Heading to her Twitter account, @nellamtongana had this to share:

"So tomorrow nyani is my first day at work as a CEO of my own company? Vele?" she captioned the inspiring post along with a pleading face emoji.

The bold entrepreneur certainly has a passion for her work, having planned the fragrance and scented candle business for quite a few years now. The Maison Collection features exquisite black-and-white packaging which just screams elegance.

Judging by the meticulous care the young CEO has put into her baby, it'll be no time before the company takes off.

Of course, social media users were drinking up every ounce of #blackgirlmagic our queen was serving.

Check out some of the celebratory reactions below:

@PhoshPk said:

"We welcome you to the world of fearless business people. You managed to overcome fear and break the chain. Well done!!"

@Jay_prettylady said:

"Welcome to the Team of Lionesses. We are the fearless bunch."

@Valenci92782410 said:

"Congratulations, how do we apply? Which position is available currently?"

@lelethu__ said:

"Happy Maison Collection day, Boss Lady."

@ApheQwane

"We stan!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

“You go girl”: Mzansi inspired by an ambitious farmer who landed supply contract

In more news about women making it in the business world, Briefly News previously reported that a young South African woman is making it big in the farming sector.

@Sinosaba started farming six months ago and now supplying a big supermarket.

According to @KasiEconomy, the Twitter page announces that the young woman started farming in her backyard but the business is growing. It is also indicated that the bubbly woman is supplying SPAR with her fresh produce.

Mzansi youths are now truly inspired and have congratulated her while sharing messages of support to the young farmer.

The post reads:

“Congrats to @sinosaba. She's a young woman from Idutywa in the Eastern Cape who started farming 6 months ago in her own backyard - with no plan but a dream. Now she's supplying SPAR with her spinach.”

@NkosiNa8630 said:

“Are they buying her products with the money she deserves? Good luck and don't let them cheat you.”

@Manrotyro said:

“Many people are farming spinach and cabbage but they can't break through this supply chain of big retailers... How do you do that?”

@Claude5702 said:

“Well done. We celebrate this legend.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za