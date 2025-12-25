Rapper L-Tido Explains Why He Would Not Have Somizi On His Podcast: "He Said We Should Kiss First"
- L-Tido recently opened up about Somizi Mhlongo's condition to appear on his podcast and said that the appearance might not ever happen because of that
- On second thought, the rapper suggested that a member of his team might have to perform the condition for their podcast to have a chance with Somizi
- The team, which met the news with humour, played a video in which Somizi spelt out his requirement, which was for L-Tido to kiss him before the interview
L-Tido opened up about the unexpected challenges behind securing an appearance from the much-loved media personality, Somizi Mhlongo.
As he shared insights into Somizi's specific conditions, it becomes clear that this isn't your everyday podcast arrangement.
Somizi, who recently celebrated his 53rd birthday, named the condition following Anele Mdoda's appearance on L-Tido's podcast.
In a tongue-in-cheek reflection, L-Tido suggested that it could take more than just charm to land Somizi on the show.
He hinted that a member of his team, Fargo, might need to step up and act out the unconventional requirement set by Somizi.
Watch L-Tido's explanation in the video below:
Fans weigh in on the condition
As the news spreads, fans have taken to social media to voice their thoughts.
The comical situation has ignited discussions among followers.
@Negus_Sadam suspected that the condition had already been satisfied, writing:
"Tido done already did it."
Another user, @blactiam, explained the potential reason for Somizi's condition. She wrote:
"LOL angithi [after all] L-Tido started a trend of kissing his guests."
@KodwaRSA could sense the humour in Somizi's words, stating:
"LOL he has always been crazy."
@MaenaSPKR commented on Fargo's input, saying:
"Nah, Fargo is hilarious, dawg."
@Karabo_Lekola remembered Nota Baloyi's previous comments about Somizi in contexts such as this one and decided to tag him in the post. He said:
"@lavidaNOTA, you called it and we didn't believe you."
The kiss potentially changes everything
The podcast team, unfazed by the quirky demands, responded with wit and humour.
A video clip of Somizi spelling out the request only added to the light-hearted banter surrounding the topic.
In the viral clip, L-Tido, who revealed why he beefs with MacG, can be seen merely laughing away Somizi's condition, but he did not directly decline it.
Who is L-Tido?
L-Tido is a veteran South African hip-hop rapper, songwriter, record producer, and entrepreneur from Alexandra township (often called "Gomora") in Johannesburg.
He's widely recognised as one of the few truly independent SA hip-hop artists to achieve significant commercial success without major label backing early on.
He self-funded, marketed, and distributed his first mixtape, City of Gold, around 2009–2010 after quitting his marketing job to pursue music full-time.
Somizi's daughter, Bahumi, opens up about missed opportunities
In a previous report by Briefly News, Somizi's daughter, Bahumi, said that she has lost out on roles because of her celebrity status, with preference given to lesser-known actors.
