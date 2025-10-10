Somizi Mhlongo's daughter opened up about an apparent casting bias in the film industry

Bahumi revealed in a recent interview that she has lost out on roles because of her celebrity status, with preference given to lesser-known actors

Fans in the comments section weighed in on Bahumi's claims and admired her honesty

Somizi Mhlongo’s daughter, Bahumi, spoke about the challenges of the film industry. Images: beingbahumi, somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo's daughter, Bahumi, revealed that celebrities do not always get equal opportunities in the film industry.

The actress, famous for her role as the younger Lebo Mathosa in the late actress and singer's biopic, Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story, opened up about nearly missing out on the opportunity simply because she was well-known.

Speaking in Pearl Thusi and her daughter Thando Mokoena's podcast, Say Less, on 9 October 2025, Bahumi revealed that even after impressing the producers, she was nearly scrapped for the role:

"After my second audition, they told me I did really well, but the only issue was that they wanted someone unknown for that role."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

At the time, the auditions were open to the public as the producers wanted someone who represented the everyday South African to play the younger Lebo:

"It was a huge toss-up between me and others who weren’t famous. The producers wanted the younger Lebo Mathosa to represent the everyday person, which is why they made the auditions open to the public. The older Lebo Mathosa, however, would be someone the audience already loved."

Her statements come after her mother, Palesa Madisakwane, revealed that, despite her ultra-famous dad, Bahumi has had to hustle on her own without support.

Bahumi Mhlongo claims she has lost out on roles because she's famous. Image: beingbahumi

Source: Instagram

Bahumi, who recently modeled at her father's fashion show, went on to address the trend of influencers being cast in major roles despite never having acted or auditioned:

"Sometimes, people are picked for major roles simply because they have a strong social media presence."

Previously, Redemption actress Gugulethu Xofa revealed that social media celebrities receive preferential treatment over professional actors because of their following.

Bahumi's interview sparked a debate in the comments section among fans who admired her transparency.

Watch Bahumi Mhlongo's interview below:

Fans react to Bahumi Mhlongo's interview

Social media users expressed their admiration for Bahumi in the comments section. Read their messages below:

themzie admired Bahumi Mhlongo:

"Bahuma is so sweet."

nomzamokelemana said:

"I love Bahumi. Looking forward to watching her upcoming movie."

Fans admired Bahumi Mhlongo's transparency about her experiences. Image: beingbahumi

Source: Instagram

thando_mduvana suggested:

"Can you guys make a show called 'Celebrity Kids'? I feel like celebrity kids are not given enough opportunities based on the so-called 'nepotism' or the assumption that they are fine, they are not lacking, they have all the money."

SibongileNkabinde-r4o showed love to Bahumi Mhlongo:

"Bahumi, I love you, girl. I wish you all the best."

Phila Madlingozi calls out Somizi Mhlongo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Phila Madlingozi's statements about Somizi Mhlongo snatching opportunities.

The actor and reality TV star accused SomGAGA of snatching all the opportunities that should be given to deserving and lesser-known talents.

This was after the media personality was handed a major hosting gig in Phila's hometown, an event that sparked his rant about the apparent unfairness in the industry.

Source: Briefly News