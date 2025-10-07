Entangled actress Phuti Khomo recently had Mzansi talking over her outfit at her dad's funeral service

Khomo and her loved ones buried her father, Jabu Senior Khomo, in Mamelodi, Gauteng province over the weekend

South Africans and fans of the actress took to social media to comment on the actress's attire and funeral service

Actress Phuti Khomo's attire at her dad's funeral gets social media talking. Image: JabuMcdonald

Actress and model Phuti Khomo had social media talking over the weekend when she attended her father, Jabu Senior Khomo's funeral.

Khomo, who previously trended on social media for her ageless beauty, surprised Mzansi when she wore a fancy outfit at the ceremony on Saturday, 4 October 2025.

The former Imbewu star, also previously made headlines when she turned 40 years, and had Mzansi gushing over her face card.

BuzzLife reported on its X account on Tuesday, 7 October 2025, that the actress attended her fathers funeral in Mamelodi wearing couture by Sherif Tailor.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba shared a photo of Khomo's outfit on Instagram on Monday, 6 October 2025, at her father's funeral.

A fan of the page, who attended the funeral service, said the actress wore a hat that made her look like a chief mourner at the funeral.

"I mean, wow, it looked like they were at a fashion show, not mourning their father. The biggest part for me, they served us breakfast during the service," said the source who attended the funeral.

South Africans react to Khomo's outfit and her father's funeral

Saint.xmlm said:

"I think we should let people grieve the way they want to😭."

Innomorolong__ reacted:

"It’s a high-budget funeral. I don’t see any thing wrong. Let people grieve the way they want."

Els_aaron wrote:

"Ai guys, we all mourn different ya m*s*mba! All this over-the-top stuff should be done when a person is alive, nna these new age funerals are so performative."

Truacia commented:

"I see no problem. She buried her dad the way she wanted. She acknowledged di (the) after tears and dd it in their own unique way just like how amagintsa intrude on funeral preparations ,and take over after tears, to bury one of their own."

Cmaragelo_fearlessmother said:

"Puthi is so beautiful, iyho. Nna, I can’t get enough of her beauty. 😍😍."

Nelo_decor replied:

"They were dressed decently. There was no skin showing. I see nothing wrong with this."

Mthokozisi_kazi wrote:

"Where do people find the strength to make up and dress up when they lose their loved ones?😢😢😢😢."

Tshabalalasasa responded:

"What a beautiful send off, they honoured their beloved one the best way they know how. I would definitely do the same thing if I had mad money. Lord knows this is the kind of funeral I deserve myself when I depart this world of gossip mongers who want to dictate how people should live their lives🔥🤏🤌."

'Muvhango' star Phuti Khomo turns heads at her dad’s funeral service. Images: JabuMcdonald and TVBlogsByMlu

Phuti Khomo bags new role on Imbewu

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Imbewu has taken to its timeline to announce that Phuti Khomo landed a new role on the telenovela, and she made her debut on a Friday.

According to the show's producers, the seasoned actress will play the character of Ngcolosi's lover from Mozambique, named Josina.

The viewers of the e.tv soapie shared mixed reactions to the show's storyline, with some saying they're excited now that Phuti has joined the show to spice up the plot.

