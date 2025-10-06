Scandal! actress Mapaseka 'Pasi' Koetle is on vacation in Zanzibar, and she has been serving hotness on Instagram

The actress posted stunning pictures showing off her legs while wearing two-piece swimsuits

Her vacation content left many people on social media in awe over her ageless beauty

Mapaseka ‘Pasi’ Koetle is enjoying the sun in Tanzania. Image: Pasikoetle

Source: Instagram

South African actress Mapaseka ‘Pasi’ Koetle decided to let her hair down and go on a much-needed vacation to Tanzania, in Zanzibar.

The podcaster and influencer posted stunning vacay pictures on her Instagram page, boasting 2 million followers.

Pasi stuns in Zanzibar

On Sunday, 5 October 2025, Mapaseka posted two photos when she first landed in the country. The Scandal! star posed for a photo wearing a long dress, and another wearing a black one, which showed off her leg.

In another picture, Pasi Koetle shared some more content, enjoying the beach and local helicopter rides and some beverages.

She captioned her video, "We are just having fun."

Mzansi showed the actress love and gave her flowers.

BohangMoeko gushed:

"Love it for you, Ngwana ko hae."

Samkendlovu said:

"Yes, please, Chomi and o montle gore."

DJ faefae said:

"The vacation content we signed up for."

LesegoKhoza said:

"Oh, yes! I love it."

Sivemabuya said:

"Gurl, that pink swimsuit is giving."

Tsundu_s stated:

"Dintle obotse yeses! Living her best life."

On X, there were some very negative comments on her photo. One fan defended her, saying, "Despite all the negative and distasteful comments about this post, the girl is not only a good person, intelligent and hard working, but beautiful as well. @Pasi_Koetle, leave the haters and continue living your life."

Mapaseka ‘Pasi’ Koetle went on a vacation in Zanzibar. Image: Pasi_koetle

Source: Instagram

Mapaseka speaks on being abandoned by father

In August, Mapaseka was a guest on the YouTube podcast, Engineer Your Life, where she shared her truth about her upbringing.

Speaking to host Nkululeko KM, Koetle revealed that her father had abandoned their family when she was eight years old to create a new life for himself.

"My matric dance was approaching, and my mom didn't have money for a dress. She suggested that I go to my dad and ask for help. I went to my dad's house and asked for money for a dress," she said. "He was married to this other woman at the time, and he said that the woman's daughter's matric dance is also coming up, and he already gave money to her."

She discussed her turning point, which was when she decided to let go of her anger.

"I remember being at AFDA, and we had to choose our monologues, and mine were full of anger. I realised that I was sad and angry because my dad had left us. It took a while. I decided that I don't want to be this angry anymore, so I decided to forgive him."

Anele's body causes stir

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda caught shade on social media over her latest bathing suit pictures. Her physique was under scrutiny, with South African men taking to social media to criticise her build.

Men flooded the comments section, body-shaming Anele while throwing shade at her husband, and some reminded her of her Kelly Rowland beef.

