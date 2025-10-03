Anele Mdoda is catching shade on social media over her latest bathing suit pictures

The radio personality's physique is under scrutiny, with South African men taking to social media to criticise how she is built

Men flooded the comments section, body-shaming Anele while throwing shade at her husband

Mzansi men criticised Anele Mdoda’s physique in a bathing suit. Images: zintathu

Source: Instagram

South African radio presenter Anele Mdoda's vacation content has ignited a firestorm of debate in the online community, as trolls emerged with body-shaming antics.

She jetted off to Kenya with her husband, Bonelela James Mgudlwa, on 1 October 2025, where they enjoyed some alone time and fun in the sun at the breathtaking Diani Beach.

However, instead of appreciating the wholesome content, South African men resorted to body-shaming the Kaya 959 star after photos of her in a bathing suit surfaced on social media.

On 2 October, Twitter (X) user MDNnewss shared side-by-side pictures of Anele in a polka-dot bathing suit, while in another snap, she wore a cover-up over her bikini while doing a steamy pose with her hubby.

Mzansi men scrutinised Anele's physique, while others claimed that her husband had settled to be with her.

In other comments, some online users posted pictures of Kelly Rowland, igniting the years-long controversy where Anele claimed the former Destiny's Child singer was not attractive.

See Anele's pictures below:

Read some social media comments below:

Mthandeni975 suggested:

"She needs to join that shwapha challenge on TikTok."

enock39 wrote:

"Some things are not make sure."

Mikemzansi said:

"I can't believe she once said Kelly Rowland is ugly."

South African men claim Anele Mdoda is not attractive. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

ludwick_phalane posted:

"You can't post such pictures with that body, you just can't."

IndodaTumelo added:

"Loyal women are built like this, btw."

El_Megga speculated:

"Lmao, he is in for the money. Bet he cries a little every morning."

Mxlo_M_ added:

"Looking at F1 reminds me that she tried to say Kelly Rowland isn’t beautiful without make-up."

Fans rave over Anele Mdoda's slimmer figure

Meanwhile, in spite of the hateful comments, many fans couldn't help but admire Anele's slimmer frame.

Since starting her weight loss journey, the radio personality is much more confident and uses every chance she gets to flaunt her new body and gorgeous outfits.

Her online community flocked to social media to praise her on the incredible work she had done while criticising the trolls for their hateful comments about her.

Online users debated over Anele Mdoda's figure. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Revealing the secret to her weight loss in 2021, Anele told fans that she had been hooked on boxing, which had apparently been doing wonders for her:

"Been boxing for close to two years now, and I eat when I’m hungry, not when I’m bored."

Thuso Mbedu gets mistaken for Kelly Rowland

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a picture of Thuso Mbedu.

The actress was mistaken for American singer Kelly Rowland, and fans couldn't get over their striking resemblance and identical hairstyles.

Meanwhile, others revived Anele Mdoda's controversial comments about Kelly and joked that seeing Thuso might trigger her.

Source: Briefly News